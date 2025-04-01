NCIS Season 22: Who Plays Paige In Episode 16?
Contains Spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 16 — "Ladies' Night"
Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) should know better than to think they'll be able to enjoy a fun, crafty, crime-free Friday evening during "Ladies' Night." But they nevertheless show up to Robin Knight's (Lilan Bowden) place, planning on making pottery and otherwise expressing themselves. Unfortunately their latest case — involving a woman whose death in a fire at an antique shop might not be as cut-and-dried as it seems — consumes their evening and forces them to loop in a bunch of their friends to get the job done.
Romantically, the central threesome are all over the map in "Ladies Night." Jessica's attempt at flirting with a cute fireman and rebounding from Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) goes sideways when the fireman turns out to be the perp, while Robin's reconsidering her relationship with Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). But at least Kasie meets a cute waitress named Paige (Charlie Morgan Patton) who might be her next date.
While Kasie ends up spending her leisure time working hard for her money during "Ladies Night," Charlie Morgan Patton has been working hard as an actor since 2008. She's mainly been a major face in internet-centered or independent productions, and here's why she might look familiar to you.
Charlie Morgan Patton started out in Hollywood as a child actress
Charlie Morgan Patton has definitely become a recognizable face in TV and independent cinema. Picking up minor roles in shows like "iCarly," she also appeared in short films like "Fated Night," "Gumption," and "Friends." She was next a regular in the digital series "Dated," and "Whatta Lark." On the big screen, she played Sophie in the based-on-a-true-story "80 for Brady" and Connie in the fact-based "Jesus Revolution," while also showing up in Prime Video's romantic dramedy "Sitting in Bars with Cake." More recently, she popped up as Becca in an episode of "9-1-1: Lone Star."
Will fans get to see Paige again? Diona Reasonover hopes so. "I hope so. That actress was so fun. I honestly hope so. That was my first real little onscreen flirtation. I was so nervous. I was sweating," she told TV Insider after the episode aired. Audience reaction will likely determine whether or not Patton has a future on the show, so they're going to have to get loud if they want Kasie to have a new girlfriend.