NCIS Season 22: Who Plays Paige In Episode 16?

Contains Spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 16 — "Ladies' Night"

Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) should know better than to think they'll be able to enjoy a fun, crafty, crime-free Friday evening during "Ladies' Night." But they nevertheless show up to Robin Knight's (Lilan Bowden) place, planning on making pottery and otherwise expressing themselves. Unfortunately their latest case — involving a woman whose death in a fire at an antique shop might not be as cut-and-dried as it seems — consumes their evening and forces them to loop in a bunch of their friends to get the job done.

Romantically, the central threesome are all over the map in "Ladies Night." Jessica's attempt at flirting with a cute fireman and rebounding from Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) goes sideways when the fireman turns out to be the perp, while Robin's reconsidering her relationship with Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). But at least Kasie meets a cute waitress named Paige (Charlie Morgan Patton) who might be her next date.

While Kasie ends up spending her leisure time working hard for her money during "Ladies Night," Charlie Morgan Patton has been working hard as an actor since 2008. She's mainly been a major face in internet-centered or independent productions, and here's why she might look familiar to you.