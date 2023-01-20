Is 80 For Brady Based On A True Story?

If you think there was actually an 80 for Brady club consisting of four senior citizens obsessed with Tom Brady, you'd be dead wrong. There were actually five women.

Per a feature from CBS News, the real-life Over 80 for Brady fan club came to be when five elderly widows banded together over their shared love for Tom Brady before he left New England Patriots. They would routinely gather to watch each of the player's games, and they even had matching tees for the occasion.

The movie "80 for Brady" was actually first suggested by someone close to the original group, being club member Betty Pensavalle's grandson, who also happens to be a film executive. The grandson pitched the idea to Tom Brady himself and his production company 199 Productions, and the rest was history.

One of the original five members of the Over 80 for Brady club has since passed away, and two have moved to an assisted living facility, but the remaining two members are still keeping the Tom Brady torch alive together. "Good friends stick together and stay together and do for each other," Pensavalle said.