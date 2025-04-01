The Netflix Movie That's Breaking Up Couples

Is your relationship on the rocks and only one existential rom-com away from totally falling apart? Better stay away from Netflix for a bit then. The streamer's new movie "The Life List" has allegedly had quite the impact on couples who thought they were just settling in for a typical Netflix-and-chill sort of night. And we're not talking about a positive one.

"The Life List" follows a woman named Alex Rose (Sofia Carson) who suddenly loses her mother, Elizabeth (Connie Britton). But when her mom's will is read, Alex finds out that before she can collect her inheritance, she has to carry through with every item on her "life list" — which is a bucket list she made when she was 13 years old. Some of the simpler items include getting a tattoo or doing a stand-up set at a comedy club. It's the last item on the list, though — "find true love" — that proves to be a bit more involved. Of course, this is the one that drives the plot towards its inevitable heartwarming conclusion.

The question remains, however: Does a rom-com actually have enough emotional sway to literally destroy relationships? Sofia Carson told Entertainment Weekly: "Adam [Brooks, writer-director] would call me all the time after test screenings, and he would say that there were so many people that would [tell him], 'I ended up breaking up with my boyfriend,' or 'I ended up changing or quitting my job.'"