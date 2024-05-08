Movie Sex Scenes Have Changed In Two Major Ways, According To Study

When scrolling social media, it doesn't take long to stumble upon the growing sex scene discourse. It's obvious many people don't care for intimate scenes depicted in media, and while some of the conversation is valid, like ensuring actors feel safe with the help of intimacy coordinators — who are quickly changing Hollywood forever — other opinions are more troubling. Some people would prefer a version of the Hays Code to come back, and now, a study has shed intriguing light on this conversation, as modern film has the least amount of sexual situations it's had in years.

Film data researcher Stephen Follows conducted a study about the amount of sex in modern cinema, with two major takeaways. The first is that the quantity of sex scenes is down significantly, by roughly 40% between 2000 and 2023. Sex may be down overall, but when it's portrayed on-screen, it tends to be more graphic. The 2023 film "Poor Things" courted controversy over its many sex scenes with Emma Stone, many of which occur in a brothel. "Saltburn" also has raunchy and raw sex scenes that serve an important function due to their thematic weight.

Films with sex scenes tend to get a lot of attention, but they're increasingly becoming the exception, not the rule. On the whole, Hollywood is becoming more chaste, but is it merely a reflection of changing attitudes in real life?