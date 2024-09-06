Queer Review: Daniel Craig's Magnetic Performance Can't Save Meanderingly Steamy Drama [VENICE 2024]

Really, the biggest problem with "Queer" is not so much Guadagnino's fault as that the novel it's based in by William Burroughs is not the best fit for a feature length production. It's a story with a plot in only the broadest of terms, and it relies entirely on this one relationship for any forward thrust. Furthermore, it takes a wild swing going into the third act, shifting on a dime from post-World War II Mexico to a trippy jungle adventure to try ayahuasca. It feels like the kind of turn that might have been cool and edgy back in the early 1950s, when Burroughs first wrote it, but here, it just saps the narrative of any momentum it had. And for a movie that clocks in at over two and a half hours, you need all the momentum you can get.

The story has some promise, especially in its early exploration of the relationship dynamics between Lee and Eugene, but it doesn't quite know what to do with it. As soon as it's established that Lee is much more invested than Eugene in their affair, it spends a lot of time simply repeating those character beats. The fact that "Queer" is based on a 134-page novel and was turned into such a lengthy film is not insignificant. You can feel Guadagnino padding out the narrative, trying to give it depth beyond the initial shock value that the book had, but it seems increasingly apparent as the film drags on that there may just not be that much here.

Yes, "Queer" gives us some steamy scenes between Craig and Starkey, but it's 2024, and it's a film directed by Guadagnino, so it's not pushing the envelope as much as it might think it is. Burroughs' "Queer" is inherently subversive — even the title is forcing readers to confront a topic that was well outside the realm of "good taste" at the time he was writing it — but the film adaptation, amazingly, feels somehow dated.