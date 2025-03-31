Great Movies That Got Pulled From Streaming

Adaptations of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" are plentiful, but few give much, if any, screentime to the character of Rosaline. She is Romeo's crush at the start of the play — spoken about but never shown — and it's only because Romeo was hoping to see Rosaline that he sneaked into the party where he ended up meeting Juliet for the first time. So Rosaline is quite pivotal in setting the events of the iconic story in motion, even if that's her only real role in the "Romeo and Juliet" lore.

But just who was this captivating young woman who Romeo was so smitten with? Is she interesting enough to be the star of her own story? Indeed she is, as proven by the fun 2022 romantic comedy "Rosaline," a Hulu original in the U.S. but a Disney+ library addition in the rest of the world. Kaitlyn Dever charms in the titular role, playing a Rosaline that is none too happy that she's been passed over for another girl and hatches various schemes to try and break up the star-crossed lovers out of spite.

"Rosaline" earned a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was a top 10 streaming movie across all platforms in the week following its release. But neither critical acclaim nor audience popularity are necessarily enough to prevent a movie's removal from a streaming service, which happened to "Rosaline" in May 2023. It was completely unavailable for four months until it was brought back in September 2023 for purchase or rental only.