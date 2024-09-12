Great Movies You Can't Watch Anywhere

Film distribution is a pretty complex business. When a studio shoots a picture, it doesn't always distribute it, and there are also different agreements in different countries, which is why you can sometimes watch movies that aren't available in the United States when you're abroad. Sometimes a film will jump from one streaming platform to another — or it will simply disappear entirely. When the latter happens, it can be incredibly frustrating for viewers.

If you have a particular movie in mind and you feel like you've checked everywhere for it to no avail, it could be that your film of choice isn't available to watch anywhere. All of the movies listed here aren't viewable in the United States — at least, not through legal channels. Some are illegally posted to YouTube and other sites, but, other than illicit viewing, you're limited to physical copies of these films.

Since physical media is slowly disappearing from store shelves, watching some of these films may require visiting a fellow cinephile in the hope that they have a copy you can borrow. If they don't, then we're sorry to tell you that you're out of luck for the time being. You may never be able to watch any of the following films ever again in the United States, and that's a real shame, because some of them are genuine classics.