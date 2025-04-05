What Happened To Morgan Jones In The Walking Dead?
One of the first people in "The Walking Dead" universe that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) meets after waking up to find the world had gone to hell in a hand basket thanks to the reanimating Wildfire virus in the series' first episode, "Days Gone By," is Morgan Jones (Lennie James). He quickly became a fan favorite in both the parent series, leading to his starring role in its spin-off sister series, "Fear the Walking Dead."
After Morgan and his young son, Duane, nurse Rick back to health and go on an ammo run together, the father and son team stick around until the grieving Morgan can work up the courage to put down his walker wife. But as is revealed in Season 3's "Clear," his hesitation to get the job done ultimately adds to Morgan's tragic "Walking Dead" history when what's left of the boy's mother bites her young son, leaving Morgan alone in the world and severely mentally fractured. As his severely deteriorating mental health continues to worsen, Morgan's journey leads him to a cabin where a man named Eastman (John Carroll Lynch) lives with his goat, Tabitha, in "Here's Not Here." A former forensic psychiatrist, Eastman locks Morgan in a cell where he uses goat cheese, aikido training, and mind-body discipline learned through reading "The Art of Peace" to heal Morgan's PTSD and teach him pacifism.
In Season 5's "Conquer," Morgan is reunited with Rick just in time to get involved in the war between the Alexandria crew and Negan and his Saviors, but the constant violence proves damaging to his mental health. By the time of "Wrath," in Season 8, Morgan has begun hallucinating and is completely out of control, ultimately leading to his decision to leave Alexandria and stay in the Junkyard for some time before eventually taking to the road, marking his move from "The Walking Dead" to "Fear the Walking Dead" and the next phase in Morgan's long journey on the open road.
Morgan finds another family on a different show
As much as he cares about his people in Alexandria, Morgan ends up finding a new family to connect with on the next phase of his journey. After leaving "The Walking Dead," he shows up again next in Texas in the "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 4 episode "What's Your Story?" Here, he makes friends with gunslinger John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and MRAP truck driver Althea (Maggie Grace) shortly before finding himself in a standoff with Nick (Frank Dillane), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo), and Luciana (Danay Garcia).
After befriending the Clark family crew, who are staying in a baseball stadium at the time, Morgan decides to head home to Alexandria. However, he ends up staying on after the group makes a commitment to helping others via a semi-truck supply network and Althea's videotapes. In Season 5's "The Hurt That Will Happen," Morgan meets pregnant reactor meltdown survivor Grace (Karen David), with whom he forms a romantic bond. Although Grace loses her baby, she and Morgan end up adopting the orphaned baby, Mo, amid an imminent nuclear missile strike in Season 6's finale, "The Beginning."
Morgan, Mo, and Grace survive the disaster and Strand's stint as a dictator only to have baby Mo stolen by Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and taken to PADRE, where she is renamed Wren in "Gone," Season 7's finale. For the next few years, Grace works for PADRE, biding her time until the three escape together just in time for Grace to die. After burying her at Eastman's cabin, Morgan and his now-tween daughter (Zoey Merchant) set forth on the road back to Alexandria, where Morgan hopes to reunite with Rick's crew, teasing a future Morgan double-crossover fans have been waiting for years to see.