What Happened To Morgan Jones In The Walking Dead?

One of the first people in "The Walking Dead" universe that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) meets after waking up to find the world had gone to hell in a hand basket thanks to the reanimating Wildfire virus in the series' first episode, "Days Gone By," is Morgan Jones (Lennie James). He quickly became a fan favorite in both the parent series, leading to his starring role in its spin-off sister series, "Fear the Walking Dead."

After Morgan and his young son, Duane, nurse Rick back to health and go on an ammo run together, the father and son team stick around until the grieving Morgan can work up the courage to put down his walker wife. But as is revealed in Season 3's "Clear," his hesitation to get the job done ultimately adds to Morgan's tragic "Walking Dead" history when what's left of the boy's mother bites her young son, leaving Morgan alone in the world and severely mentally fractured. As his severely deteriorating mental health continues to worsen, Morgan's journey leads him to a cabin where a man named Eastman (John Carroll Lynch) lives with his goat, Tabitha, in "Here's Not Here." A former forensic psychiatrist, Eastman locks Morgan in a cell where he uses goat cheese, aikido training, and mind-body discipline learned through reading "The Art of Peace" to heal Morgan's PTSD and teach him pacifism.

In Season 5's "Conquer," Morgan is reunited with Rick just in time to get involved in the war between the Alexandria crew and Negan and his Saviors, but the constant violence proves damaging to his mental health. By the time of "Wrath," in Season 8, Morgan has begun hallucinating and is completely out of control, ultimately leading to his decision to leave Alexandria and stay in the Junkyard for some time before eventually taking to the road, marking his move from "The Walking Dead" to "Fear the Walking Dead" and the next phase in Morgan's long journey on the open road.