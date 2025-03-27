Chicago PD Season 12: How Burgess' Case Led To One Of The Most Touching Burzek Moments Ever

Contains spoilers for "Chicago PD" Season 12, Episode 16 — "Seen and Unseen"

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has had a fairly sedate Season 12 on "Chicago PD" — in spite of her upcoming marriage to Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger), she's spent a lot of time offscreen, with her biggest appearance so far coming in the massive One Chicago three-part crossover "In the Trenches." But "Seen and Unseen" puts her right back on the front burner, reminding fans of how good of a cop she is — and how important her connection with Adam remains.

Burgess is buried alive in work, domestic situations and wedding planning when she finds herself the first officer on the scene of a multi-person homicide. What makes it personal is that the massacre takes place at a diner she's been frequenting to catch up on her paperwork in peace. She eventually detemines that the shooter is the unemployed husband of a waitress at the diner, who was planning to report her spouse to the cops for a robbery he committed. The waste of the situation wakes Kim up to the good thing she has at home.

The episode has a number of cute Burzek scenes in which the couple parent their daughter Makayla and discuss the case. But the final scene sees them flirting in the kitchen, with Kim announcing that she's booked the two of them a room at the Langham Hotel downtown. She admits that she doesn't want to dwell in stress and negativity and miss what's important. "You and I are really good," she tells Ruzek. "I don't want to miss this." That soon leads to a string of kisses, among the other treats for Burzek fans in "Seen and Unseen."