Chicago P.D. Season 11's Big Engagement Might Finally Stick

Relationships are always tough and "Chicago P.D." Season 11 has showcased how romance can deteriorate. Nowhere was that more evident than when Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) filed for divorce from Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), revealing that Jay's legal name is Jason in the process. However, Season 11, Episode 3 — "Safe Harbor" — gave fans a reason to hope that love can still thrive on this show.

The episode sees Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) propose to Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). It's a lowkey proposal at home, and Burgess responds, "Third time's the charm, huh?" That's clearly a reference to the fact that Ruzek has proposed twice before (we'll get back to that later). Fortunately for fans who ship Burzek, Burgess holds out her finger, accepting the engagement ring. It finally seems like the two are heading to the altar for real this time, and Squerciati seems confident it'll last.

Speaking with People, Squerciati discussed why fans should be optimistic this time around. "I think it's time," she explained. "We've toyed with the audience's emotions enough, and I feel like the proposal just shows you that it is going to work." It sounds like the previous two proposals came down to "right person, wrong time" situations, and the actor continued by explaining how both characters have grown: "[Burgess] has her kid. She has dealt with her PTSD. It seems like Adam, in the episode before, is back on track, and I think they're both in good places."