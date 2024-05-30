Chicago PD Season 12 Will Have The Burgess & Ruzek Moment Fans Have Waited For

Better get your rice and some hankies together, Burzek fans — a long-awaited moment is ahead of you in Season 12. After a very long trip to the altar, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) will finally walk down the aisle sometime soon, according to showrunner Gwen Sigan.

Speaking with TVLine, Sigan said that the best is yet to come for the engaged twosome. "I'm very excited to get into it. So few times on this show do you get these really happy moments. I think it'll be fun [to write], There's definitely a possibility of, 'Are we going to do the wedding next year? Are we going to do the planning? What are we going to see?' So, I'm excited to figure out all of that."

Fans might be excited to watch the beleaguered Kim finally get to do something that's not horrifyingly traumatic. After all, "Chicago P.D." is arguably the darkest of the "One Chicago" dramas, and its characters are more likely to meet with death and despair than anything resembling happiness. The relationship has helped make Kim and Adam the sixth and ninth most likable characters in "Chicago P.D." history, so their love story is hard to shake. Considering what little luck other romantic couples have had over the course of the series, fans are right to be wary about their future happiness — but it looks like good fortune might finally be on their side, especially because Marina Squerciati has promised fans that this will be the couple's final engagement.