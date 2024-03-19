Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati Makes An Important Promise About Burgess And Ruzek
One would think a show about police officers putting their lives on the line would have plenty of drama already. Of course, "Chicago P.D." knows how to up the ante by toying with fans' emotions surrounding their favorite character ships, especially the one between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). They come out on top when ranking every "Chicago P.D." couple, and despite some ups and downs, it looks like things have finally turned around for them in Season 11, as it seems like a Burzek engagement will finally stick.
Viewers have been burned before, seeing them break up and get back together, but there's reason to hold out hope this time. Squerciati told NBC Insider, "The bait and switch for Ruzek and Burgess are over." Ruzek has actually proposed twice before, but neither one lasted for various reasons. This time, Squerciati makes it sound as though the two will finally march toward their happily ever after ... to an extent.
"They'll go through stuff, but they're together now," she continued. "They're the couple that we rely on... They're each going to go through things as one does in life and in marriage. But we're safe. I think we're safe." With that in mind, many fans are undoubtedly wondering when we'll hear wedding bells for the pair.
Burgess and Ruzek's wedding may not happen in Chicago P.D. Season 11
The One Chicago franchise has already seen one major wedding in recent memory, with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) finally getting hitched on "Chicago Fire." The first look at their big "Chicago Fire" wedding teased something fishy, and the episode didn't disappoint with a lovely affair at a fish store. One might assume a future wedding featuring Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek would keep the romantic times rolling, but it may take a bit of time for the couple to walk down the aisle.
Marina Squerciati didn't provide any details on when that engagement will turn into a wedding, and it may be a while before it happens. She stated, "It's always possible for the next season. But we are never told anything." The One Chicago franchise has had numerous memorable weddings over the years, even if they do take place in a fish store. Whenever the Burzek wedding transpires, it's going to have quite the legacy to live up to. Squerciati even joked around that her character's nuptials may wind up being the darkest one seen yet on the franchise: "I don't know. 'P.D.' [is] a much darker show. So maybe I'll be [wearing a] black wedding dress or something."
You never know; perhaps Squerciati is throwing viewers off the scent and a surprise Burzek wedding will happen in "Chicago P.D." Season 11 after all. But even if fans have to wait until Season 12 or later, it'll be worth it.