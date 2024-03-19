Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati Makes An Important Promise About Burgess And Ruzek

One would think a show about police officers putting their lives on the line would have plenty of drama already. Of course, "Chicago P.D." knows how to up the ante by toying with fans' emotions surrounding their favorite character ships, especially the one between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). They come out on top when ranking every "Chicago P.D." couple, and despite some ups and downs, it looks like things have finally turned around for them in Season 11, as it seems like a Burzek engagement will finally stick.

Viewers have been burned before, seeing them break up and get back together, but there's reason to hold out hope this time. Squerciati told NBC Insider, "The bait and switch for Ruzek and Burgess are over." Ruzek has actually proposed twice before, but neither one lasted for various reasons. This time, Squerciati makes it sound as though the two will finally march toward their happily ever after ... to an extent.

"They'll go through stuff, but they're together now," she continued. "They're the couple that we rely on... They're each going to go through things as one does in life and in marriage. But we're safe. I think we're safe." With that in mind, many fans are undoubtedly wondering when we'll hear wedding bells for the pair.