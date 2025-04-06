11 Best Movies Like National Treasure

The 2004 Nicolas Cage star vehicle "National Treasure" ended on a note suggesting that there really could be infinite adventures out there for Ben Gates and friends to explore. Who knows what other valued treasures were lurking underneath famous American and global landmarks? But if "National Treasure" leaves you hankering for even more adventures in this franchise, you're a bit out of luck. Only one sequel was ever produced, and with fans experiencing nothing but bad "National Treasure 3" news over the last two decades, this adventure movie saga appears destined to comprise only two installments.

Still, that doesn't mean "National Treasure" devotees are totally in the lurch if they're craving more movies in this style. In fact, there are 11 films out there in particular that make for perfect follow-up viewing to "National Treasure" on many levels. Some are also retro-adventure films made with modern-day filmmaking techniques and resources. Others involve key crew members like "National Treasure" director Jon Turteltaub. Still others are period pieces full of surprise twists and action, allowing them to parallel the modern-set "National Treasure" films by juxtaposing 21st-century thrills against arcane backdrops. Ben Gates fans may never get another "National Treasure" entry, but at least these 11 films can provide entertainment reminiscent of this beloved treasure hunting tale.