11 Best Movies Like National Treasure
The 2004 Nicolas Cage star vehicle "National Treasure" ended on a note suggesting that there really could be infinite adventures out there for Ben Gates and friends to explore. Who knows what other valued treasures were lurking underneath famous American and global landmarks? But if "National Treasure" leaves you hankering for even more adventures in this franchise, you're a bit out of luck. Only one sequel was ever produced, and with fans experiencing nothing but bad "National Treasure 3" news over the last two decades, this adventure movie saga appears destined to comprise only two installments.
Still, that doesn't mean "National Treasure" devotees are totally in the lurch if they're craving more movies in this style. In fact, there are 11 films out there in particular that make for perfect follow-up viewing to "National Treasure" on many levels. Some are also retro-adventure films made with modern-day filmmaking techniques and resources. Others involve key crew members like "National Treasure" director Jon Turteltaub. Still others are period pieces full of surprise twists and action, allowing them to parallel the modern-set "National Treasure" films by juxtaposing 21st-century thrills against arcane backdrops. Ben Gates fans may never get another "National Treasure" entry, but at least these 11 films can provide entertainment reminiscent of this beloved treasure hunting tale.
Raiders of the Lost Ark
The most obvious movie for "National Treasure" fans to watch next is a 1981 adventure that undoubtedly inspired the Nicolas Cage film's very existence: "Raiders of the Lost Ark," a movie built on the backbone of old adventure serials that has endlessly inspired every subsequent film in the genre. Like Ben Gates, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) travels anywhere and everywhere, including famous landmarks, and uncovers incredible treasures within. All the while, he's pursued by evildoers and supposed colleagues who all want those precious artifacts for themselves. "National Treasure" really did follow the "Raiders of the Lost Ark" blueprint down to a tee.
An especially fun bit of connective tissue between the two features is that "Raiders" and "Treasure" both hit the ground running. Neither one is interested in extensive origin stories for their respective lead characters. They're just here for a good treasure-hunting time, not a long exposition-reliant recap. If you want another adventure blockbuster that knows how to keep things lean and mean, then "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is for you. But this Steven Spielberg directorial effort is absolutely outstanding under any circumstances. Whether you're a "National Treasure" fan or not, "Raiders" is a must-watch from beginning to end.
The Mask of Zorro
1998's "The Mask of Zorro" is a rollicking treat with a real retro spirit that'll work like gangbusters for viewers even if they've never heard of Zorro before. Sturdy journeyman action director Martin Campbell provides a fine assured hand to this project, which is realized through gloriously practical production design and terrific stunt work. There are also impressively committed performances from the likes of Antonio Banderas and Anthony Hopkins, with the latter actor really plunging into tangible pathos to play the former's mentor. Anyone expecting the "Silence of the Lambs" veteran to phone it in during "Zorro" will be happily surprised to see Hopkins delivering sublime work, a microcosm of how this film surpasses potentially low expectations.
Best of all, "The Mask of Zorro" is an irony-free affair much like "National Treasure." Just as that later globe-trotting Disney tentpole doesn't blink or apologize for lines like "I'm going to steal the Declaration of Independence," so too does "The Mask of Zorro" embrace all the heightened delights of Zorro without lapsing into either self-parody of self-conscious snark.
Just as "National Treasure" was a welcome respite from the grim 'n' gritty action films dominating the 2000s, "The Mask of Zorro" was a breath of fresh air compared to '90s blockbusters trying to prove their hipness. Classic thrills truly never go out of style. "National Treasure" epitomizes that, and so does "The Mask of Zorro."
Sherlock Holmes
Guy Ritchie's last decade of movies has left something to be desired, from his misguided attempt to revamp King Arthur with "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" to his forgettable Disney remake of "Aladdin" to 2023's miscalculated stab at harkening back to his earliest films, "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre." However, the shadow cast by his 2009 Robert Downey Jr.-Jude Law movie "Sherlock Holmes" is so long that people are still trying to mimic its success today.
Like "National Treasure," "Sherlock Holmes" was an unabashedly throwback adventure that embraced a period-era setting for its titular detective. "Sherlock Holmes" was also all about characters scoping out the tiniest clues hiding in plain sight, just like Ben Gates and his comrades. Between "National Treasure" and "Sherlock Holmes," excitement is generated from the idea that the very sidewalk you trot on every day could contain some map or hint to a larger adventure that changes your life forever.
In both cases, there are also fully-committed leading man performances to further accentuate how entertaining the proceedings are. Much like Nicolas Cage is the heart of "National Treasure," Downey is the wackadoodle soul of "Sherlock Holmes." Unlike his work in "Dolittle," Downey's eccentricities as Holmes actually register as fun, not grating. Like Cage and his quirks finding a grand home in "National Treasure," Robert Downey Jr.'s talents thrived within the retro spirit of Ritchie's magnum opus, "Sherlock Holmes."
The Mummy (1999)
Before the arrival of "National Treasure," 1999's "The Mummy" kept the "Indiana Jones" flame flickering while that treasure-hunting saga was MIA. In an inspired twist, Universal Pictures and director Stephen Sommers opted to update the classic 1930s horror movie not through a shot-for-shot retread but by going in a radically different direction. This became a story about hunting for treasure, plundering tombs, and librarians with fierce personalities. It also turned into a movie more interested in thrilling people rather than solely frightening them, though some scares did manifest in the project. The result was an endlessly entertaining movie that, like "National Treasure," signified how taking the right cues from the past could lead to extraordinarily fun cinema.
Star Brendan Fraser has said that he feels the authenticity of "The Mummy" garnered global attention, which was certainly is a factor in its favor. This movie made no bones about its classic cinema roots, nor its desire to just provide frothy popcorn entertainment, with lead performances from Fraser and Rachel Weisz radiating a sincerity audiences couldn't get enough of. On top of that, "The Mummy" filled an "Indiana Jones"-sized niche in the late '90s marketplace just like "National Treasure" would in 2004. It satisfied a craving for lovers of old-school adventure movies then and still packs a wallop even today, with so many options for such movies out there.
Cool Runnings
More than a decade before "National Treasure," director Jon Turteltaub helmed one of the most beloved entries in Disney's inspirational sports movie canon, 1993's "Cool Runnings." The film told the story of four Jamaican bobsledders who try to beat the odds and compete in the Winter Olympics with the aid of washed-up coach Irving Blitzer (John Candy). It's the ultimate underdog story, full of slapstick humor but also tons of heart, thanks to how genuinely the four leads (Leon Robinson, Malik Yoba, Doug E. Doug, and Rawle D. Lewis) are committed to their unorthodox goal.
On the surface, there may not be much that links "National Treasure" and "Cool Runnings" beyond the Disney logo and Turteltaub's name. But both films excel at delivering crowdpleasing entertainment that delivers exactly what the people want. To boot, both movies have Turteltaub creating creative spaces where talented actors can thrive. Just as Ben Gates was the optimal role for Nicolas Cage, so too is John Candy a divine fit for the endearing Irving Blitzer. Plus, compared to later Disney sports movies (especially ones that went straight to streaming), the cinematography and cheer-worthy moments in "Cool Runnings" really stand up. Turns out "National Treasure" isn't the only Mouse House winner in Turteltaub's filmmaking career.
Sahara
The infamous box office failure of "Sahara" may have simply been down to timing. "Sahara" hit theaters on April 8, 2005, just five months after "National Treasure" premiered and with a way bigger budget. Right after Ben Gates and company had taken the box office by storm, "Sahara" didn't have a prayer of attracting moviegoers who'd already gotten their fill of globe-trotting adventure fare. Thus "Sahara" sank without a trace, ensuring that Matthew McConaughey wouldn't return as Dirk Pitt in adaptations of other Clive Cussler novels.
A 2005 flop, though, can stand up over time as something that certain audience members gravitate towards. While "Sahara" was a bit too much of a "National Treasure" and "Indiana Jones" retread in 2005 to make a financial splash, its charms have become much easier for people to appreciate in the 2020s, when this type of adventure movie is scarce.
Many have found the easygoing rapport between talented performers like McConaughey and Steve Zahn extremely affable and entertaining. Like "National Treasure," "Sahara" also makes extensive use of some impressive practical effects and sets that stand out in a modern blockbuster landscape saturated with deepfakes and green screen backdrops. Plus, without a deluge of sequels or other Cussler adaptations, scarcity has helped "Sahara" endure over two decades. Like "National Treasure," "Sahara" was a mid-2000s throwback that hit the spot for adventure movie aficionados.
John Carter
Eight years after "National Treasure" produced one of Disney's biggest 21st century hits, "John Carter" delivered one of the largest box office catastrophes either Disney or any studio had ever experienced. There was no one reason why "John Carter" really bombed, but multiple factors informed why an exorbitantly costly adaptation of sci-fi novels from the 1910s failed to resonate with 2012 moviegoers. But despite being known more for matters of dollars and cents rather than artistic virtues, "John Carter" is actually a hidden gem from "WALL-E" director Andrew Stanton that makes for fine post-"National Treasure" viewing.
Just like all the gunfights and action sequences from "National Treasure" further pushed what a Disney movie could look like, so too did "John Carter" upend conventions of Mouse House entertainment. More importantly, though, both "John Carter" and "National Treasure" had their fingers directly on the pulse of old-school adventure cinema sensibilities. "John Carter," for its part, is a movie all about people bouncing around Mars, cute critters named Woola, devious shape-shifters, and other staples of pulp sci-fi literature.
The result is a sweeping adventure told with careful filmmaking and unexpectedly powerful performances from the likes of Willem Dafoe. Lynn Collins also leaves a profound mark as Dejah Thoris, one of the most under-appreciated Disney Princesses in history. Like "National Treasure," "John Carter" carved enjoyable modern entertainment out of old-school sensibilities. It's just a shame audiences didn't show up for the journey.
The Adventures of Tintin
For those seeking out more fusions of vintage adventure cinema and modern filmmaking sensibilities like "National Treasure," look no further than 2011's "The Adventures of Tintin." This adaptation of the beloved Belgian comics saw director Steven Spielberg returning three decades later to a movie domain he forever changed with "Raiders of the Lost Ark," this time telling the story through motion-capture animation that allowed him to take his camera anywhere. The result is one of the filmmaker's most visually expansive projects, with the camera swooping through chase sequences involving moving multi-floor houses or dueling cranes. While conceptually all the onscreen spectacle evokes the days of Errol Flynn, it makes use of digital effects work that could only be possible in the 2010s.
Thankfully, Spielberg, like the folks behind "National Treasure," knows to not overwhelm the character work with grating attempts at being hip. Tintin (Jamie Bell), Captain Haddock (Andy Serkis), and all their pals emerge as their recognizable selves with nary an attempt to make them "edgy" or super-relevant to modern viewers. After all, their outlandish exploits in pursuit of buried treasure and ancient secrets should be more than enough to entice any moviegoer. Decades into his career, Spielberg's "Tintin" work shows he hasn't lost an ounce of his energy or imagination in executing a glorious adventure movie.
Treasure Planet
When "National Treasure" hit theaters in November 2004 as counterprogramming to more conventional holiday season fare, it ensured the film's box office success. But when Disney tried launching another action-oriented family movie two years earlier, it spelled that film's doom. "Treasure Planet" has become infamous for a complicated history that led to it becoming Disney Animation's biggest flop, but it should flourish in the modern world as just enthralling escapist entertainment.
This passion project from directors John Musker and Ron Clements is full of joys bound to make adventure movie fans clap with glee, including an entrancing visual aesthetic merging the world of tomorrow with architecture and costumes from the 19th century. It's an inspired approach, blending the worlds of Robert Louis Stevenson and George Lucas.
"Treasure Planet" also packs more of a wallop emotionally than nearly any other adventure movie from the last 50 years. A heart-tugging sequence set to the original tune "I'm Still Here (Jim's Theme)," showing the personal aches lead character Jim Hawkins (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) struggles with, is a masterful mini-movie on its own. The complicated relationship between Hawkins and surrogate father figure John Silver (Brian Murray) is similarly incredibly moving. Exciting and transportive, "Treasure Planet" had the opposite financial fate of "National Treasure," but is just as artistically glorious.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Seeking out more family-friendly adventure fare like "National Treasure," just funnier? Look no further than "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," which has mega-stars like Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart navigating crumbling temples, racing against adversarial forces, and needing to secure important trinkets that could change the course of the world. Unlike "National Treasure," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" ramps up the humor, with many of the laughs focusing on video game tropes (like an NPC played by Rhys Darby) or plopping unexpected personalities into famous comedy stars like Johnson and Black.
A sillier take on the jungle adventure movie, "Welcome to the Jungle" — in the same way that "National Treasure" unleashes Nicolas Cage's boundless gifts as an actor — recognizes how much joy there is in just letting someone like Jack Black loose to be as silly as he can be or utilizing Gillan's skills at physical comedy. The details that adults only notice in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" speak to how much the movie works for multiple age ranges, another positive quality it vividly shares with "National Treasure." Plus, even with all the wacky antics on-screen, "Welcome to the Jungle" still indulges in some of the thrills people love about adventure movies.
The Rocketeer
Thirteen years before "National Treasure," Walt Disney Pictures produced another action-oriented retro film in the form of "The Rocketeer." But whereas "National Treasure" was a massive hit, "The Rocketeer" was a significant flop. Based on the 1982 comics character created by Dave Stevens, the film was a 1930s period piece following stunt pilot Cliff Secord (Billy Campbell), as he puts a jetpack on his back and becoming the titular superhero. This technological crime-fighter is needed more than ever in this vintage portrait of Los Angeles, as nefarious baddie Neville Sinclair (Timothy Dalton) collaborates with the Nazis on a variety of evil deeds.
The real reason "The Rocketeer" never got a sequel is unfortunately its dismal box office haul, but the movie really should have inspired endless follow-ups given what a fun world it carves out. Director Joe Johnston delivers an earnest portrayal of vintage superheroes in this enjoyably straightforward and irony-free production. "The Rocketeer" is full of sincere flourishes, not to mention lovely costumes and sets recreating the world of Los Angeles in 1938. Performances from folks like Dalton, Alan Arkin, and Jennifer Connelly are also sublime, while a hand-drawn animated propaganda film helmed by future "The Emperor's New Groove" director Mark Dindal further accentuates the unique creative choices taken by the film.
Now that Disney's moved onto the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "The Rocketeer" has fallen into obscurity in pop culture. That's a crime, since — like "National Treasure" — it's a standout in the history of live-action Disney fare.