Brendan Fraser Feels The Mummy's Authenticity Was What Garnered Global Attention

Brendan Fraser broke down some of his most iconic characters for GQ, and one the most heavily featured segments in the interview was about his work as Rick O'Connell in 1999's "The Mummy" and its subsequent sequels. The immense popularity of the film series is not lost on Fraser. He attributes the film's success to its authenticity.

The films actually shot in Morocco in the same place that "Lawrence of Arabia" was filmed. Fraser said, "We rode our own camels, we wheeled our weapons, we fought one another, we ran around in the heat," when talking about the film's authenticity. "I think [shooting in Morocco] made it more globally appealing than if it had been, you know, shot in Arizona or New Mexico," he continued.

Fraser went on to describe the environment while shooting. He said, "It was thrilling. It had a little bit of, not danger, per se, but some risk taking to it ... Will we survive?" He also addressed the film's appeal in an interview with PopVerse. "I loved being part of a movie that we didn't know if it was an action, comedy, horror, adventure, romance. All of the above," Fraser said. "I think it had so much appeal because everybody wanted a little bit of all of those things I just mentioned. And by whatever movie magic, it came together for us."

Looking at these interviews, there's a sense of nostalgia in what Fraser is saying. One can really get the sense that he genuinely loved making these movies. All of it appears to be in good fun, too, because when asked if he would return to the franchise, Fraser responded to GQ, "Absolutely! Got a script?"