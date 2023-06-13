The Walking Dead: Dead City Review: An Unnecessary Show To Munch On

When "The Walking Dead" ended, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) didn't part as allies, exactly, but they had at least come to a truce. While Maggie will never get over what Negan did to her husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), they had reached enough of an understanding that she wasn't going to go after him either. Negan felt remorseful about Glenn's death and was willing to live with that conclusion. It wasn't a happy ending exactly, but it was about as happy as could be expected from these two.

Fast forward to "The Walking Dead: Dead City." It's been several years since Maggie has seen Negan. They live in different places and, therefore, haven't crossed paths in quite a while, but Maggie's son Hershel (Logan Kim) has been taken and the person who took him had a very specific way of summoning his minions: with a whistle. Maggie knows this is the signal that Negan used with his group when he was in charge, so she's tracked Negan down to help her in the search, and so Negan can speak to the man who took her son when they find him in New York City, where he's holed up.

Negan has sent his wife and young child elsewhere in the years since "The Walking Dead," but he's picked up a troubled teen named Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) who's lost her father, and consequently, refuses to speak. After Maggie and Negan drop Ginny off at Maggie's new home, Negan is willing to do what Maggie asks. Of course, Negan has attracted the attention of a Marshall (Gaius Charles) who wants him for the murder of five men, including a magistrate, so they have that to contend with too. It looks like it's going to be a long, complicated search made more challenging by the fact that Maggie has trouble even looking at Negan.

The fact that "Dead City" takes place in New York is no accident, as it gives the production an excuse to take on a totally different environment than "The Walking Dead." In the lore of the show, the military blew up all of the city's bridges and tunnels in an effort to rein in the dead. It didn't work, but it did make it impossible to get to the city except by boat. So Maggie and Negan float across the river and find themselves in a sea of huge buildings. It should be exciting, but honestly, we already have enough "Dead" shows. One more is still more than we need, even if it does star Maggie and Negan and take place in New York City