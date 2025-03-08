Rules Child Actors Have To Follow On Set

Children have starred in Hollywood movies since the silent film era, and when television took over as the dominant medium in the 1950s, family-centered shows like "Leave it to Beaver" and "Father Knows Best" had important roles for younger actors as well. In the following decades, child actors dominated the casts of shows like "The Brady Bunch" and films such as "Stand By Me" and "The Goonies."

Lydia Jewett (shown above) was only eight years old when she appeared on all 20 episodes of "WITS Academy" and was 11 when she appeared as Sara Hill on "Good Girls." Millie Bobby Brown was also — fittingly — 11 years old when she was cast as Eleven on "Stranger Things," but she and her castmates will be full-fledged adults when Season 5 airs later this year.

Much of the "Stranger Things" main cast has turned 18 since the show debuted in 2016, thanks in part to COVID-19 and strike delays that have created a gap of almost three years between Seasons 4 and 5. The fact that many of the show's stars are now adults in the eye of the law doubtlessly made it easier for creators Matt and Ross Duffer to welcome viewers back to Hawkins, Indiana. Production companies must follow reams of laws regarding child labor, and the Screen Actor's Guild has an entire section in its basic agreement dedicated to protecting underage actors. Here are some of the rules child performers and the productions that employ them must follow.