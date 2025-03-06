Child Actors Who Disappeared From Hollywood After Being Replaced

Hollywood is certainly a fickle industry, quick to brush aside actors that no longer suit its needs for one reason or another — and more than ready to replace them with eager performers willing to take his or her place. Unfortunately, this seems especially true for kid actors. Children and teenagers often find that their careers are over before they've barely even begun, with some child stars winding up with normal jobs as grown-ups when acting was no longer in the cards for them.

There's a trend of young actors who are cast in a movie or television show, only to find themselves not asked back for the movie's sequel or the show's next season. In some cases, the replacement even happens right in the middle of a season. What everyone in this feature has in common is that they vacated a role they were playing in a film or TV series — either because they were fired, they chose not to come back, or some other extenuating circumstance occurred — and that role was then picked up by another actor. Meanwhile, the original actors were either never seen on screen again following being replaced, or they didn't come back until decades later and for little more than a cameo.