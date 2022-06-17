The Need To Deliver With Severance Isn't Lost On Ben Stiller

Season 1 of the Apple TV+ series "Severance" won over critics and audiences alike with its unique premise: employees at a shadowy corporation, Lumon, undergo a procedure to separate their work and home lives, essentially creating a dual existence. The impeccable performances and riveting storylines kept viewers captivated right up until the shocking season finale. The Lumon Macrodata Refinement team of Mark Scout (Adam Scott), Helly Riggs (Britt Lower), Irving Bailiff (John Turturro), and Dylan George (Zach Cherry) finds a way to briefly release their "innie" sides to the outside world, helping them make connections between their two severed halves.

The cliffhanger ending of Season 1 — where Mark, Helly, and Irving are abruptly returned to their outie states in mid-revelation — leaves several questions unanswered for Season 2 and "Severance" creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller are acutely aware of their obligation to audiences. In April, Stiller told Deadline, "Dan really had a clear idea of everything that was going on, all these unanswered questions, and we felt like we wanted to hopefully draw the audience in enough and answer enough questions, but also leave unanswered questions that we know we will answer."

However, Stiller and Erickson also appreciate that such storytelling tactics bring an element of risk.