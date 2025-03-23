Who Is Kit Keenan's Mom? 5 Facts About The Bachelor Contestant's Famous Parent

"The Bachelor," one of the longest-running reality shows of all time, featured a woman in Season 25 who turned heads from the moment she appeared on screen. Besides being gorgeous, as is more or less the requirement of all "Bachelor" hopefuls, Kit Keenan was an immediate standout because of her impeccable fashion game. While Keenan did make reference to having a famous mom during her stint on the show, she didn't come right out and spill the beans on who her mother was.

As it turns out, Kit Keenan's mom is none other than award-winning fashion designer Cynthia Rowley. It's not as though Keenan is embarrassed of her mom or has a bad relationship with her; in fact, the two used to co-host the podcast "Ageless" and frequently attend events together. It was more a matter of Keenan wanting to be taken on her own merits rather than coasting on her mom's fame and accomplishments.

As for Rowley herself, she's been in the fashion industry since the 1980s and has stayed every bit as successful and relevant throughout her multi-decades-long career. Even if you don't know her face or even her name, there's little doubt that something designed by Cynthia Rowley has caught your eye — or even your wallet — whether you realize it or not.