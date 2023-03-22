Laurence Fishburne On Where The Bowery King Fits Into John Wick: Chapter 4 And More - Exclusive Interview

When Laurence Fishburne made his first appearance as the Bowery King in 2017's "John Wick: Chapter 2," his character — a below-the-radar crime lord who roams New York City and runs his own intelligence operation — immediately raised questions. Were there other levels below the already hidden criminal underworld ruled by the High Table? Was there an underworld to the underworld?

The answers to those questions remain mostly hinted at — in "John Wick" style — even as the Bowery King has returned to give aid, comfort, and of course, weapons to John (Keanu Reeves) in "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" and "John Wick: Chapter 4." He's also formed an alliance with New York Continental manager Winston (Ian McShane), with both of them perhaps interested in helping John take down the High Table once and for all.

As for Fishburne, this is the sixth time he and Reeves have collaborated, following the prior "John Wick" entries and their groundbreaking work in the original "Matrix Trilogy." The Emmy- and Tony-winning Fishburne's other glittering credits include his film debut in "Apocalypse Now," his standout turn in "Boyz n the Hood," his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Ike Turner in "What's Love Got to Do with It," and many more.

He's also one of the few actors to have a footprint in both the DC and Marvel cinematic universes, having played Daily Planet editor Perry White in "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," while bringing Bill Foster to life in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (he also voiced the titular herald of Galactus in the pre-MCU "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer"). As for whether Foster could return to the MCU, Fishburne told Looper in our exclusive interview, "They got my number. They know where to find me."