The Biggest Child Star Controversies In Movie History

Lindsay Lohan started modeling at the age of three and appeared in her first movie at age 12. In retrospect, this may not have been good for her emotional health. Lohan told Bustle, "They teach you to say 'yes' to everything, and that's not really what life's all about." For one, Lohan was the target of backlash when she shared that she was dating a woman (a DJ named Samantha Ronson). Lohan downplayed their relationship years later, telling The Howard Stern Show they were "more like best friends."

Meanwhile, Lohan's addiction has been well-documented (perhaps too well-documented, since some would argue that the media crossed a line in its obsession with only the most scandalous aspects of Lohan's life). The actress was arrested more than once for DUI charges, and spent multiple times in rehab. Soon her reputation in Hollywood damaged her career. The invasive press coverage became so aggressive that she moved to Dubai (where paparazzi are illegal) in an effort to stay out of the public eye.

Even after taking a break from the spotlight, Lohan still managed to become entangled in controversy. In 2018, she posted a video of herself attempting to help what she assumed was a homeless family. The actress insisted on treating a mother and her children to a night in a hotel, but when they showed no interest in her offer, Lohan began shouting baseless accusations at them. Lohan has also recently attempted a comeback, appearing in multiple romcoms and seemingly more comfortable in the public eye. She is even willing to poke fun at her reputation.