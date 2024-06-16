Did Bruce Lee's Final Movie Really Use A Shot Of His Corpse?

The legend surrounding Bruce Lee and his impact on cinema simply can't be understated. Though he was born in the United States, Lee spent much of his early days in Hong Kong, perfecting his skills in martial arts. With his foot in both countries, Lee became a cross-cultural icon, popularizing and legitimizing martial arts films in the west. A global superstar, Lee's towering career came to a short end when he died in 1973 at just 32 years old. Controversy still haunts Lee's death, but his passing has also been emboldened on the silver screen. The 1978 film "Game of Death," released five years after his passing, features footage of Lee's funeral, showing his body in an open casket.

While the decision to show Lee's corpse was (and still is) perceived to be in poor taste, director Robert Clouse's reasoning is interesting. "Game of Death" first went into production in 1972, with Lee both starring in and directing the picture. He had shot around 100 minutes of footage for the film, before putting production on pause to headline what would become his martial arts masterpiece, "Enter the Dragon." Unfortunately, Lee died shortly before "Enter the Dragon" was released, leaving "Game of Death" incomplete.

Clouse, who directed "Enter the Dragon," was then tasked with bringing "Game of Death" back to life. With his lead star gone and only a decent amount of footage available, Clouse retooled the narrative of "Game of Death" in a drastic way. One key decision made was to feature Lee's corpse — a creative choice that changed the film forever.