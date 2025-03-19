The Big Bang Theory's Stuart-Focused Spin-Off Has A Perfect Title

It's full steam ahead on the latest spin-off from "The Big Bang Theory." The long-aborning sitcom — which was greenlit in 2023 — is slated to stream on Max, and now officially has a title. The moniker puts every eye in the room on Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), but it looks like things will be less-than-rosy for everyone' s favorite put-upon comic book store owner: the show will be called "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe."

Stuart had long been a magnet for misfortune in "The Big Bang Theory," whether it was his comic book store burning down — albeit causing it to get a cool upgraded look in the process – his poor luck with women, or his inability to keep a domicile of his own. It looks like things will continue to be tough for him as the new sitcom rolls out. But as fans find out what happens to Stuart after "The Big Bang Theory" ended, casting for the new series hints he won't be alone in battling the world's vagaries. It looks like some familiar faces from his old social circle will be joining him every week.