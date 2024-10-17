What Is The New Big Bang Theory Spin-Off? Possible Plot & Character Info Explained
After a good year-plus in development, the ball has finally started to roll on Max's "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off. While "Young Sheldon" has ended in that time — and its spin-off, the plot-hole creating "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," is set to hit the airwaves soon — it looks like this story's going to be very different. It will take a different direction, be set in an entirely different time frame, and feature characters who played prominent roles on "The Big Bang Theory" but weren't central to the original show's narrative. It's going to be a true spin-off that takes place within the lives of some well-loved supporting characters. It also seems likely to be set in a beloved location from the original series.
Who are they? Why did Max make fans wait so long for casting news, and why is development moving so slowly on the project? Will there be even more spin-offs for the departed but never-forgotten sitcom hit? Here's everything we know so far about Max's currently untitled "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off.
What is the new Big Bang Theory Spinoff about and which characters will return?
Per an exclusive reveal from Deadline, it looks like the spin-off will center on life at The Comic Center of Pasadena. Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, and Brian Posehn (who respectively played Stuart Bloom, Denise, and Bert Kibbler) have all been contracted for the Max series. There's been no shooting date announced, but Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of the Warner Bros. Television Group, explained to Deadline there will be no further news on the show until it's written. And as to further "Big Bang" characters showing up on the program? "Don't jump to conclusions. okay? Don't jump to conclusions is all I'll say," she said.
Stuart, of course, owns the Comic Center and is a talented, artistic, anxious, and often put-upon soul. The "Big Bang Theory" gang hangs out at the store frequently, and he develops close relationships within the group. When a fire ravages the building, Mrs. Wolowitz (Carol Ann Susi) gives him the money he needs to rebuild. Despite his friendly relations with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and the others, Howard doesn't approve of Stuart's closeness with his mom, especially in light of their own difficult relationship. That gets even worse when Stuart moves into his mom's house after the fire.
Additionally, Stuart acts as a romantic spoiler for both he and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) by dating Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) briefly. Stuart and Denise happen to get together in Season 12's "The Wedding Gift Wormhole," and when we last see them, they decide to move in together. Before dating Stuart, Denise works at the Comic Center as its assistant manager during Season 11. She's very impressed with her boss' nerdy acumen, and they soon begin to date.
Bert's inclusion in the show is interesting, as he doesn't have much to do with the comic book store. A professor of geology at CalTech, Bert is an extremely lonely and socially awkward fellow who communicates his love by giving people gems. Amy rejects him, but he often becomes a tag-along and hanger-on to her dates and develops a connection with most of the gang. He eventually wins a MacArthur Fellowship worth $500,000.
Why the new Big Bang Theory spin-off was delayed for so long
It's been more than a year since news has surfaced about this untitled "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off, and there may be a good reason for that. Co-creator Chuck Lorre, when talking about the project in November 2023, explained to TVInsider that it was in a "pre-natal" state.
"Yeah, you don't talk about the birth until the second trimester, I believe, is the rule. That's a long way of saying no, I've got nothing to say about it other than it's something that we are discussing," he said at the time. The show's development has also been delayed by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which slowed down production progress on many a project in Hollywood. Once everything resolved, the wheels began to grind. But it seems that like CBS itself — which has gotten in the habit of greenlighting and then slowly forming series around concepts — Max has been content to slowly cultivate ideas.
Will The Big Bang Theory have any other spin-offs?
There's definitely always the possibility we'll be given further "The Big Bang Theory" spin-offs, especially after the success of "Young Sheldon." Kunal Nayya, who played Raj Koothrappali, jokingly pitched an idea for a spin-off centered on his character during a panel for writers at San Diego Comic-Con in 2018.
"I like it. It leaves room for a spinoff, except but it won't be like Young Sheldon, it'll be Old and Fat Raj. I enjoy being the single guy. Seriously, it's really fun. You get to explore different aspects and have many potential guest stars," he said at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter. Raj has previously been considered a likely spin-off candidate, as he experiences the least amount of closure during the last season of "The Big Bang Theory." When we leave him, he has a lovely dog named Cinnamon but hasn't found happiness with a wife and children.
As for further adventures with, well, Old Sheldon, Jim Parsons is keeping that door open. "As we sit here now, no, but ... I would never say never to anything, because life just changes so much," he explained on "Who's Talking To Chris Wallace?" "You know, one of the things is that it was so special as what it was as what it is. And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn't be that. And so why would we be doing it? I don't know that that's how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long." Hopefully, fans will live long enough to add even more nerdy "Big Bang Theory"-style hijinks into their lives.