What Is The New Big Bang Theory Spin-Off? Possible Plot & Character Info Explained

Per an exclusive reveal from Deadline, it looks like the spin-off will center on life at The Comic Center of Pasadena. Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, and Brian Posehn (who respectively played Stuart Bloom, Denise, and Bert Kibbler) have all been contracted for the Max series. There's been no shooting date announced, but Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of the Warner Bros. Television Group, explained to Deadline there will be no further news on the show until it's written. And as to further "Big Bang" characters showing up on the program? "Don't jump to conclusions. okay? Don't jump to conclusions is all I'll say," she said.

Stuart, of course, owns the Comic Center and is a talented, artistic, anxious, and often put-upon soul. The "Big Bang Theory" gang hangs out at the store frequently, and he develops close relationships within the group. When a fire ravages the building, Mrs. Wolowitz (Carol Ann Susi) gives him the money he needs to rebuild. Despite his friendly relations with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and the others, Howard doesn't approve of Stuart's closeness with his mom, especially in light of their own difficult relationship. That gets even worse when Stuart moves into his mom's house after the fire.

Additionally, Stuart acts as a romantic spoiler for both he and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) by dating Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) briefly. Stuart and Denise happen to get together in Season 12's "The Wedding Gift Wormhole," and when we last see them, they decide to move in together. Before dating Stuart, Denise works at the Comic Center as its assistant manager during Season 11. She's very impressed with her boss' nerdy acumen, and they soon begin to date.

Bert's inclusion in the show is interesting, as he doesn't have much to do with the comic book store. A professor of geology at CalTech, Bert is an extremely lonely and socially awkward fellow who communicates his love by giving people gems. Amy rejects him, but he often becomes a tag-along and hanger-on to her dates and develops a connection with most of the gang. He eventually wins a MacArthur Fellowship worth $500,000.