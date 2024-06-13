Big Bang Theory's Comic Book Store Hides A Cool Real Life Detail In Plain Sight

Comic books are a huge part of the lives of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) on "The Big Bang Theory," so it makes sense that their local comic book store would feature heavily on the show. Here's a wonderfully sneaky detail you probably never noticed about The Comic Center of Pasadena: All of the comics on display are updated and match what was in stock in real comic book stores at the time. If you pay close attention, you can watch the stock shift out between episodes. It's a neat little background detail, one that helps make scenes at the Comic Center visually interesting. The comics on display are often from DC Comics — which makes sense, as "The Big Bang Theory" is produced by Warner Brothers, parent company of DC Comics. That's made clear by a crossover comic between DC and "The Big Bang Theory," which is just one of many connections between the brand and "The Big Bang Theory." You'll also notice that comics from DC's competitors, like Marvel Comics, are completely invisible in the store.

Eagle-eyed viewers may additionally have clocked that you can spot three regular customers roaming around the floor of the store during episodes — the store's owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman, who had a real-life job in a comic book store that made him perfect for his part) identifies them over time as Captain Sweatpants, Lonely Larry, and Dale.