What The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Looks Like Today

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is a story all about how a teenager named Will (Will Smith) got sent to live with his wealthy relatives in California for a better life. The ensuing culture clash between Philadelphia-raised Will and his Bel Air aunt, uncle, and cousins kept audiences entertained between 1990 and 1996 — not to mention launching the career of one of the highest-paid actors of all time.

Though primarily a star vehicle for Smith, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" wouldn't have worked without a talented cast surrounding the rapper-turned-actor. James Avery played tough but fair Uncle Phil; Janet Hubert and Daphne Maxwell Reid took turns playing Aunt Viv; and Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali, and Ross Bagley played cousins Carlton, Hilary, Ashley, and Nicky, respectively. Rounding out the regular cast was Joseph Marcell, who stole countless scenes as jaded butler Geoffrey. And then recurring for all six seasons were Vernee Watson-Johnson as Will's biological mom and DJ Jazzy Jeff as Will's best friend from Philly.

It was a stellar group of actors who came together to make "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" one of the best TV shows of the '90s. It's been nearly 30 years since the series finale, so it should be interesting to see what the nine main and two biggest recurring cast members are up to these day, and how time has treated them.