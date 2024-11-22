The Highest Paid Actors Of All Time

There really is no business like show business, especially when it comes to the fees earned by the stars that keep the entertainment machine going. Hollywood was built on transferring monstrous stacks of cash from studios to the stars they're desperate to convince to join projects. Sometimes, though, the immense numbers that find their way into the actors' bank accounts are simply based on a smart business investment. Knowing that they have a hit on their hands, the studios want to make sure that when the results roll in, the actors are happy when they receive a chunk of the box office haul for all their hard work.

Of course, some stars have walked out with a considerably larger bank balance than when they walked in. For some, this has involved taking on the role of a comic book movie villain, while others have had to literally break the sound barrier to ensure that the money comes in when the dust settles and audiences flock to see the final product. In other cases, all it takes is to get totally lost in space and float around for most of the movie's runtime, which sounds like less of a spacewalk and more of a cakewalk if you compare it to other big earners. Let's break them all down and find out which A-list star lands at the top of the Hollywood payday list.