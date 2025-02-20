Fire Country Season 3: Episode 11 Has One Couple Take A Big Step Forward

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 11 — "Fare Thee Well"

After half a season of flirtation, Audrey James (Leven Rambin) and Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) have finally begun to move past the "just friends" stage of their relationship on "Fire Country." While tending to a fire at a Renaissance festival in Season 3, Episode 11, "Fare Thee Well," the pair make a bet: whoever saves the most people in one afternoon wins the day. Audrey's ahead, but allows Bode to make it a tie by letting him help one more person. She offers to duke it out with him in a sword fight to determine the victor, but they end up kissing instead — the couple's very first buss.

This big sweeping romantic gesture means that Audrey and Bode are officially a couple — something easy to see coming in light of her dumping her boyfriend and Bode's decision to exit the drama carousel of his on-again-off-again relationship with Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila). Fans posting to the "Fire Country" subreddit seem to be into the union. "Bruh i was so excited for bode and audrey ugh finally we get to see what they will do as a couple," said u/thehardtruth12. "I LOVED this episode. Mainly because bode and Audrey finally flirted more and kissed!" agreed u/Initial_Speed963. Might Audrey be just what Bode needs? History seems to hint that loving her might be healthier than sticking it out with Gabriela.