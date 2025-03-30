The Deadliest Anime Character Of All Time May Not Be Who You Think

Fiction is riddled with deadly characters. From comic book super villains to battle-worn fantasy warriors to powerful celestial abominations, the human mind can truly mine the depths of its imagination for heroes and villains that are far beyond the capabilities of mortal — and even physical — constraints. And anime might actually have some of the most dangerous characters in all of fiction.

While "anime" is essentially just a broad term for animation from Japan which consists of many genres — ranging from slice-of-life to horror to romance to everything in-between — action is still one of the most popular anime genres, at least internationally. Furthermore, when talking about action, anime is also at the forefront of the artform as artists utilize the animated medium to render movement and power as divine spectacle ... especially when depicting the effects of deadly characters taking out their opponents in exciting and unique ways.

There are anime characters who can kill you with just a flick of their pen, decimate gods with a single punch, and throw galaxies like Frisbees. But who is the most deadly character in all of anime, and possibly all of fiction? Read on if you want to find out — it might not be who you think it is.