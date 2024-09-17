Heretic Review: Hugh Grant Horror Deserves Your Leap Of Faith [TIFF 2024]

In the opening scene, Sisters Barnes and Paxton are talking to each other about the moment that convinced them the Mormon Church was right. For Paxton, it was watching a pornographic video — "not intentionally," of course — and thinking about what she read as a moment of embarrassment and regret for the video's star. Barnes doesn't have a story like that, but she does have a stronger record of converting new members to the church. Paxton feels mocked by "that South Park musical," while Barnes thinks the songs are funny. At a glance, it would be easy to peg the wholesome-looking Paxton as the true believer and the goth-y Barnes as the skeptic, but both women have their own complicated yet committed relationships with their faith.

Speaking of complicated, Mr. Reed knows more about Mormonism, and seemingly every other religion, than the missionaries themselves — and in his extensive study, he's determined that all of these religions are wrong. Is he simply a hardcore atheist in the Richard Dawkins mode, or is something stranger afoot, with his insinuations that he's finally discovered "the one true religion"? Is the grace the missionaries give him, even when it becomes more and more obvious he means them ill, indicative of the problems with religion itself?

Hugh Grant is clearly having a blast in his villain era. From "Cloud Atlas" to "Paddington 2" to "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," the former rom-com icon has been at his best when he gets to play evil. "Heretic" is his first foray into horror since "The Lair of the White Worm" 36 years ago, and with that comes his most impressive villain performance yet (one context-free tease: he does a Jar Jar Binks impression). The funny thing is a large section of the audience will find themselves with up to 90% of what Mr. Reed says — Grant may be among this crowd, noting at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere it was easy to get into character as a nonbeliever himself. But then there's the remaining 10% that will have even anti-theists surprised how much they're sympathizing with the Mormon girls.