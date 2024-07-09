We Rewatched The A Quiet Place Series And It's Totally Different Now

"A Quiet Place" has made a name for itself as a well-made, entertaining modern horror franchise. The post-apocalyptic series has very little dialogue due to the fact that any noise the survivors make will attract aliens that can kill them, but what the franchise does with sound, especially when audiences see the world from the family's deaf daughter Regan's (Millicent Simmonds) point of view, is revolutionizing horror and creating a new legacy.

In the first film, the Abbott family comprises Lee (John Krasinski), Evelyn (Emily Blunt), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and Regan trying to survive a changed world on their farm. They've made necessary adjustments to make as little noise as possible, but things don't always work out in their favor. In the second film, Evelyn, Marcus, and Regan leave the farm and run into their friend Emmett, played by the now-Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy.

The "A Quiet Place" movies are great to see the first time, but there's even more to discover during a rewatch. Moreover, with the release of sequels, prequels, and even more interviews, more details have come to light that change how we view the franchise. Here's everything to be on the lookout for as you revisit the "A Quiet Place" universe.