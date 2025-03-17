What Does 'Fetid Moppet' Mean? The Severance Season 2 Line Explained

Although everything at Lumon is enigmatic, from the goat room to the scary numbers to the Scientology-meets-Mormonism corporate religion, it all comes back to the overarching "Severance" mystery of what the Eagan family is trying to accomplish with Lumon. While Helena presents like a relatively normal human being for the most part, the other Eagans are heavily mythologized and strange, something we're shown explicitly in the Perpetuity Wing's Hall of Eagans with its eight animatronic Lumon CEOs, all Eagans.

It's impossible to distinguish legend from fact when it comes to the Eagans, as details are revealed here and there in Lumon's Bible-like Compliance Manual, the perpetually edited art of Optics and Design, and good old-fashioned scuttlebutt. Allegedly, founder Kier Eagan and his nature-loving twin Dieter were born to parents with a "close biological relationship," causing Kier and his twin Dieter to suffer from a number of health conditions as depicted in the Kier Cycle painting "The Youthful Convalescence of Kier." Some time after taming the Four Tempers, Kier drew on his military doctor experience and his work in an ether factory to create Lumon Industries in 1865, where he remained CEO until his death in 1939. The years after were marked by a parade of Eagan descendants including Ambrose, Myrtle, Baird, Gerhardt, Phillip ("Pip"), Leonora, and most recently, Helena's father Jame.

The importance of this family line has given rise to a popular theory among the "Severance" fandom that posits the mysterious "Board" Natalie consults with is actually the Eagan family contained as AI on a motherboard, "San Junipero" style. When Jame tells Helena she will sit with him at his revolving, this may refer to some sort of transfer of consciousness. If this is true, Helena's resistance could ultimately be Lumon's undoing.