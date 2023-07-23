Black Mirror: Is San Junipero A Real Place?

When it comes to "Black Mirror" episodes, is there one as beautiful and life-affirming as "San Junipero"?

When the British sci-fi series moved over to Netflix with Season 3, creator Charlie Brooker became interested in telling his tall tales about the perils of technology on a much grander scale. With six episodes, Brooker turned Season 3 of "Black Mirror" into a viral sensation, making it one of Netflix's most popular shows in 2016. While the season was filled with iconic episodes like "Shut Up and Dance" and the fan-favorite "Playtest," Season 3 is primarily remembered for "San Junipero."

For fans of "Black Mirror," the Owen Harris-directed episode was a huge departure from the series' core premise. After all, the anthology series had become a sensation because of its cynical and paranoiac look at technology, warning viewers about the perils of being constantly connected. With "San Junipero," Brooker upended that entire narrative, suggesting that life, in one way or another, could benefit from the opportunities brought forward by technology.

In the Emmy-winning episode, Kelly (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis) fall in love in the California beachside town of San Junipero. As their romance blossoms, it's revealed that their summer escapades are part of a simulated reality. A perfect oasis of youthful love and carefree attitudes, San Junipero is a heaven of sorts where the dead can upload their consciousness, allowing them a peaceful afterlife. While the episode is beloved for its raw and inspiring romance, it's also known for its sharp and arresting visuals, largely due to San Junipero's natural beauty. Those thinking that San Junipero is a real place that they can visit are in for disappointment. No, San Junipero can't be found in Southern California as the episode was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, per The Daily Beast.