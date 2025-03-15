Strict Rules The Slayers Had To Follow On Buffy

"In every generation there is a Chosen One. She alone will stand against the vampires, the demons, and the forces of darkness. She is the Slayer." There's no better way to introduce the greatest collection of vampire hunters in history. The story of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" defined a generation of TV fans and created some of the coolest demon-fighting heroes of all time.

The Slayers are women imbued with enhanced strength, speed, agility, and senses that make them able to stand toe-to-toe with some truly dangerous supernatural enemies. Slayers fight vampires, save lives, and prevent the apocalypse on a near-daily basis, and most of the time the world never even notices the work that they do. Between the TV show and everything that happened after "Buffy" Season 7, we've learned quite a lot about where Slayers come from and how they operate.

Slayers follow a set of rules that have been haphazardly created throughout history by the Council of Watchers and by Slayers themselves. Some of the rules are simple reminders that help keep a Slayer alive as long as possible, and others are strict dictums meant to protect the safety of all humanity. Naturally, Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy breaks almost every single one of them.