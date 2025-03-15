What The Jurassic Park And World Movies Look Like Without Special Effects

The original "Jurassic Park" trilogy is widely known for pushing computer generated imagery into being the primary mode for visual effects in the film industry. There's no denying that the first time audiences saw the franchise's iconic T-Rex stomping full-bodied in all its CGI glory, they were blown away. The first film in the franchise proved to studio execs that visual effects made with software were indeed a viable technology to pursue, confirming that computers were now advanced enough to realistically render organic creatures.

Interestingly, very few actual CGI shots exist in the original "Jurassic Park" film by modern standards, with only 63 computer-generated effects in the whole movie. By comparison, blockbusters today tend to use at least 2000 VFX shots, including the "Jurassic World" films. This means that the original film still contained mostly practical work, such as puppets and large-scale animatronics.

What's great is that even the more recent sequels have kept the tradition of animatronics alive. Even when CGI is involved, there's still a lot that goes into the behind-the-scenes shooting of these big set pieces, whether it's death-defying stunt work, wearing goofy motion capture suits, or adding CGI to a partially-made animatronic. Do you want to see what the "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" movies look like without all the special effects? Then you're in the right place.