First Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer Reveals A New Era Of Dinosaur Action
"Jurassic World Dominion" was heavily marketed as "The End of the Jurassic Era," which in hindsight is just one of the many things about that movie that don't make sense. That's because, three years later, the "Jurassic Era" has come roaring back to life courtesy of "Jurassic World Rebirth," which may still bear the "Jurassic" name but supposedly aims to take the franchise in bold new directions.
The "Jurassic World Rebirth" trailer came out today in advance of the Super Bowl, where a shorter version will likely air, but it offers a glimpse of what dino-mayhem is in store for audiences later this year. The film takes place five years after "Dominion," when dinosaurs have retreated to specific regions on Earth. Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) is tasked with securing specific dinosaur DNA to create a new drug that could save lives. She's joined in this mission by paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and ship captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali).
It's an intriguing premise and one that hopefully gets the franchise back on track after the lukewarm reception to the previous two "Jurassic World" entries. And, based on what's been shown so far, there's a reason why "Jurassic World Rebirth" might be one of many movies you won't want to miss in 2025.
The Jurassic World Rebirth trailer takes the franchise back to its roots
The "Jurassic World Rebirth" trailer offers plenty of reasons to get excited about this new chapter, but one of its most exciting facets may lie behind the scenes. The film's director is Gareth Edwards, who helmed 2014's "Godzilla," while the screenplay is from David Koepp, who wrote the original 1993 "Jurassic Park" as well as its 1997 sequel, "The Lost World: Jurassic Park." Both artists understand a thing or two about giant beasts wreaking havoc, and the movie could very well live up to its subtitle by forging a new path forward for this franchise.
Edwards told Entertainment Weekly about his hopes for the franchise: "I can't speak for Universal, but it did feel like a new trilogy, in a way," he said. "I'm not sure what their plans are, but it felt like the beginning of a brand-new chapter in this franchise." He also compared the film to another classic monster movie, "Jaws," while also describing "Rebirth" as a "giant love letter to Steven Spielberg."
Whether they succeed in that endeavor is another story, but from the trailer, things look promising so far. "Jurassic World Rebirth" also stars Rupert Friend as a pharmaceutical representative, as well as Luna Blaise, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Audrina Miranda, and David Iacono as members of a family who get shipwrecked and require rescuing while Zora and her team are on their mission. The film comes out on July 2, so get ready to see the next step of dinosaur (and franchise) evolution.