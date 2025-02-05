First Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer Reveals A New Era Of Dinosaur Action

"Jurassic World Dominion" was heavily marketed as "The End of the Jurassic Era," which in hindsight is just one of the many things about that movie that don't make sense. That's because, three years later, the "Jurassic Era" has come roaring back to life courtesy of "Jurassic World Rebirth," which may still bear the "Jurassic" name but supposedly aims to take the franchise in bold new directions.

The "Jurassic World Rebirth" trailer came out today in advance of the Super Bowl, where a shorter version will likely air, but it offers a glimpse of what dino-mayhem is in store for audiences later this year. The film takes place five years after "Dominion," when dinosaurs have retreated to specific regions on Earth. Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) is tasked with securing specific dinosaur DNA to create a new drug that could save lives. She's joined in this mission by paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and ship captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali).

It's an intriguing premise and one that hopefully gets the franchise back on track after the lukewarm reception to the previous two "Jurassic World" entries. And, based on what's been shown so far, there's a reason why "Jurassic World Rebirth" might be one of many movies you won't want to miss in 2025.