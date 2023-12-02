Squid Game: The Challenge Producers Address Controversial Filming Conditions

"Squid Game" offers a scathing critique of capitalism where hundreds of people play children's games for a chance to win a life-changing amount of money, but losing a game results in death. As such, many were quick to point out the irony of Netflix adapting the series into a reality show (without contestants dying, of course). The irony only compounded when reports emerged early in filming "Squid Game: The Challenge" of terrible conditions for players in the games, including accusations of the whole game being rigged. Now, producers have responded to the claims.

Executive producers John Hay and Stephen Lambert have spoken with The Hollywood Reporter about the conditions of shooting "Squid Game: The Challenge." It seems they're taking the route of denying any overly harsh conditions, with Hay stating, "Welfare and safety are obviously paramount for us. And we've taken appropriate measures to look after people." The conditions in question center around the "Red Light, Green Light" challenge, which takes influence from the original show. Hay mentions how it was a complicated shoot and a cold day but nothing out of the ordinary, continuing, "Everyone was prepared for that and looked after properly. We anticipated and actually strenuously tested everything in advance and made sure we took all the proper measures."

Lambert offers a similar statement of how nothing was out of the ordinary for the "Red Light, Green Light" shoot: "This is no harder than [other reality shows] and in lots of shows you have people sometimes treated for mild complaints, which is what happened in that particular game."