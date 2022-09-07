Netflix Is Relaunching The Mole With An MSNBC Anchor Reportedly Taking Over Hosting Duties

The early 2000s introduced numerous unscripted reality shows with intriguing premises. Among the heavyweights like "Survivor" and "The Bachelorette" stood ABC's "The Mole." The show was initially based on a Belgian series of the same name and got its proper debut in the U.S. in 2001. However, its idea of betrayal in a game format left quite the impression as it lasted five seasons before bowing out in 2008. In "The Mole," 12 contestants work together through different challenges to raise money for a jackpot. But one of the contestants is chosen to become a secret saboteur who hinders everyone's money-making efforts. The show goes on until only one contestant remains.

Several years have passed since "The Mole" ceased airing any new episodes, but rumblings of a new return began after Netflix began streaming the old series in 2021. Last month, it was officially confirmed that Netflix is rebooting the show with an expected 10 episodes (via Variety). Official details on a premiere date are scarce. But it appears that the reboot will be enlisting an MSNBC anchor for hosting duties.