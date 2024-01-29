Presence Review: Soderbergh Succeeds With His Unsettling Take On The Haunted House

The concept of the spirit's POV is exceptionally well-executed, that much is clear. But "Presence" is slightly let down by a lack of nuance to its narrative elements, especially in the cartoonish villains it offers up. Rebekah drunkenly confesses to her son the deep feelings of codependency she feels for him, making even the golden boy of the family feel a little bit uncomfortable. (This is on top of her nefarious business dealings, which are hinted at being deeply illegal but are all in the service of Tyler's career as a competitive swimmer.) Tyler says cruel and heartless things to Chloe about the death of her best friend and gets little more than a dressing down from his father about being nicer to her. This is to say nothing about the darkest element of the film, which is so unabashedly evil that it's actually jarring to watch play out. The performances are mostly strong, but it's difficult to escape the feeling that the ghost — a character that we never actually see on screen — is somehow the most interesting person in the entire film.

That said, "Presence" is still mostly successful, if only as a creative exercise from an incredibly talented director. The spirit of the film generates moments that are spooky, poignant, and even profound at times. As a play on the haunted house genre, there are parts of the film where it feels as though the ghost is just as trapped with the family as they are with it, so deep does their dysfunction and unvoiced sadness run. And at just 85 minutes long, "Presence" avoids committing the cardinal scene of overstaying its welcome — it's a spry, energetic, concept-driven film, and it never apologizes for that. If "Presence" isn't one of Soderbergh's most intellectually compelling projects, it nonetheless reminds us that even his "lesser" works are fascinating to watch.

"Presence" premiered at Sundance Film Festival on January 19 and will be released by Neon at a later date.