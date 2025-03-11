The Ending Of I'm Thinking Of Ending Things Explained

"I'm Thinking of Ending Things" follows a young woman (Jessie Buckley) and her boyfriend Jake (Jesse Plemons) as Jake introduces her to his parents (played by Toni Collette and David Thewlis, the latter of whom may look familiar to "Harry Potter" fans). We don't know the girlfriend's real name — Buckley is only credited as "young woman," and Jake calls his girlfriend a different name each time. But for the sake of simplicity, we'll call her Lucy. Lucy feels like her relationship with Jake has lost its spark, and she is waiting for the right moment to tell him that she wants to end things. What follows is an awkward dinner with Jake's overbearing parents, who keep insisting that Lucy stay the night. Instead, Lucy keeps saying she needs to leave.

However, something isn't quite right. For one, Lucy and Jake give conflicting stories of how they met. Meanwhile, Jake's parents transform in bizarre ways, looking middle-aged at one moment and then old and frail the next. Strangest of all, Jake and Lucy's story is randomly intercut with scenes of a high school janitor (Guy Boyd).

Eventually, Jake agrees to take Lucy home. But along the way, he persuades Lucy to stop and get ice cream in the middle of a blizzard. Afterward, Jake insists that he needs to throw away the ice cream cups, so despite Lucy's protests, he stops at his old high school to dispose of them.