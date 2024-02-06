The Most Popular Rom-Com Movie In Every State

It is a truth universally acknowledged that American moviegoers love a good romantic comedy. From classic entries like "When Harry Met Sally" to sexy new rom-com movies like "Anyone But You," the genre is a beloved staple for a reason — people love watching movie stars fall in love on-screen against impossible — or comical — odds. As we approach Valentine's Day, Looper decided to investigate which films charmed audiences the most. According to our research, here are the 15 best rom-coms in America, in no particular order:

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Love Actually

10 Things I Hate About You

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Notting Hill

The Holiday

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Bridget Jones's Diary

When Harry Met Sally...

You've Got Mail

Sleepless in Seattle

The Wedding Singer

My Best Friend's Wedding

While You Were Sleeping

But how did we get here? Looper determined who stole the most hearts in each state by first compiling a list of the 100 best-rated romantic comedies listed on IMDb. After that, we analyzed Google search data for each movie and cross-referenced these findings with IMDb votes and IMDb scores to identify the best rom-coms out there. However, we excluded data from around the holidays so that the uptick in seasonal cheer wouldn't skew results (more on that later).

Our list is decked out to the nines with all-time favorites of the genre. So, let's get our dancing shoes on and see our favorite suitors.