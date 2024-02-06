The Most Popular Rom-Com Movie In Every State
It is a truth universally acknowledged that American moviegoers love a good romantic comedy. From classic entries like "When Harry Met Sally" to sexy new rom-com movies like "Anyone But You," the genre is a beloved staple for a reason — people love watching movie stars fall in love on-screen against impossible — or comical — odds. As we approach Valentine's Day, Looper decided to investigate which films charmed audiences the most. According to our research, here are the 15 best rom-coms in America, in no particular order:
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Love Actually
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- Pretty Woman
- The Proposal
- Notting Hill
- The Holiday
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Bridget Jones's Diary
- When Harry Met Sally...
- You've Got Mail
- Sleepless in Seattle
- The Wedding Singer
- My Best Friend's Wedding
- While You Were Sleeping
But how did we get here? Looper determined who stole the most hearts in each state by first compiling a list of the 100 best-rated romantic comedies listed on IMDb. After that, we analyzed Google search data for each movie and cross-referenced these findings with IMDb votes and IMDb scores to identify the best rom-coms out there. However, we excluded data from around the holidays so that the uptick in seasonal cheer wouldn't skew results (more on that later).
Our list is decked out to the nines with all-time favorites of the genre. So, let's get our dancing shoes on and see our favorite suitors.
The two most popular rom-coms in the US are 10 Things I Hate About You & When Harry Met Sally
Directed by Gil Junger and co-written by Kristen Smith and Karen McCullah (the dream team behind "Legally Blonde"), "10 Things I Hate About You" was the favorite rom-com of seven states. Featuring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger at the start of their careers, this clever take on William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" brings the Bard's comedy to high school as Patrick Verona (Ledger) attempts to woo — or perhaps "tame" — the tempestuous Kat Stratford (Stiles).
"10 Things I Hate About You" is a popular rom-com in:
- Florida
- Georgia
- Mississippi
- Ohio
- South Carolina
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Still, romantic comedies aren't much better than "When Harry Met Sally." Written by the late and great Nora Ephron and skillfully directed by comedy legend Rob Reiner, the movie follows Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) and Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) as they grow from irritating acquaintances to best friends to a romantic couple. Throw in a scene-stealing turn from Carrie Fisher and an iconic soundtrack punctuated by Harry Connick Jr., and trust us — you'll want to have what Sally's having.
"When Harry Met Sally" is most-loved in:
- Arizona
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Missouri
- New Hampshire
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
Holiday rom-coms The Holiday and Love Actually are perfect for any season
Romance and the Christmas season are a perfect pairing, so, unsurprisingly, these two holiday rom-coms ranked high on Looper's list. First is Nancy Meyers' house-swap classic "The Holiday," where overworked Los Angeles-dwelling Amanda (Cameron Diaz) decides to switch places with Iris (Kate Winslet), who lives in a small English cottage. When the two trade locales, they find love in unexpected places; Amanda hits it off with Iris' widowed brother Graham (Jude Law), and Iris finds herself charmed by movie composer Miles (Jack Black).
"The Holiday" is most celebrated in:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Hawaii
After that, "Love Actually" takes the fourth overall spot. A film by British rom-com stalwart Richard Curtis, "Love Actually" features several intertwining romantic stories — including a single prime minister (Hugh Grant) wooing one of his employees (Martine McCutcheon) or a young boy (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) chasing the love of his life through Heathrow at Christmas.
"Love Actually" is all around in:
- Illinois
- Maryland
- New Mexico
- Tennessee
- Vermont
- Virginia
Classic rom-coms Pretty Woman and Sleepless in Seattle reigned in the Midwest
Two 1990s classics make up the fifth and sixth spots on Looper's top list — and are widely regarded as two of the most famous rom-coms of all time. Let's start with our number five pick: "Sleepless in Seattle." The second entry on this list to feature rom-com queen Meg Ryan, this movie — also written (and this time directed too) by Nora Ephron — tells the story of widower Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) starting his life over in Seattle. But he soon attracts the attention of a young journalist, Annie Reed (Ryan). The problem? Annie's engaged to someone else.
"Sleepless in Seattle" keeps audiences wide awake in:
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oregon
- South Dakota
- Utah
Just under "Sleepless in Seattle" is "Pretty Woman," the film that made Julia Roberts a bona-fide movie star. Roberts leads the film as Vivian Ward, a sex worker who agrees to pose as the girlfriend of wealthy businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), an arrangement that works fine until they fall in love. Roberts' utterly charming performance and top-notch chemistry with Gere made director Garry Marshall's film an instant classic — and it's a testament to its staying power that it's still this beloved decades after its release.
Audiences think "Pretty Women" is a knockout film in:
- Colorado
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Michigan
Two beloved British romantic comedies are popular in both New England and Texas
Hugh Grant might be playing Oompa-Loompas and "Paddington" villains these days, but he was once the reigning kind of romantic comedies — and two of his very best ones from across the pond are beloved in the United States. "Bridget Jones's Diary" took the eighth spot on Looper's list. While Grant plays the handsome rake Daniel Cleaver in this modern take on Jane Austen's "Pride & Prejudice," the central love story is really between the lovable yet chaotic Bridget (Renée Zellweger) and the standoffish and secretly sweet Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).
"Bridget Jones's Diary took the top spot in:
- Minnesota
- New Jersey
- New York
- Wyoming
Next is "Notting Hill," where Grant plays a timid love interest instead of a distracting cad. London-based bookseller William Thacker (Grant) is surprised when American movie star Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) visits his store. The two strike up a quirky and unlikely romance. However, Anna's fame makes the affair a bit complicated.
"Notting Hill" is just a film standing in front of an audience asking them to love it in:
- Massachusetts
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
A few modern romantic comedies are super popular in just a few states
Rounding out the list of romantic comedies beloved in specific states are three modern classics. First, we have "The Proposal," a classic enemies-to-lovers tale that finds haughty businesswoman Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) begging her employee Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her so she isn't deported back to Canada. In the lead-up to their hurried nuptials, though, real sparks fly between Andrew and Margaret amidst the groom-to-be's family home in Alaska.
Audiences want to marry "The Proposal" in:
- California
- Idaho
- Kansas
Then, we have the ensemble rom-com "Crazy, Stupid, Love." The 2011 film revolves around loving husband Cal Weaver (Steve Carell), grappling with his wife Emily's (Julianne Moore) infidelity. Things take a turn for him when he befriends rampant womanizer Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), who romances a young lawyer named Hannah (Emma Stone). But the teacher becomes the students here when all these love stories collide in the funniest way possible.
Rom-com fans went all in for "Crazy, Stupid, Love." in:
- Montana
- North Dakota
Last but certainly not least, we have "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." While it might only take the top spot in one state, it's still a staple of the genre. Unbeknownst to both parties, columnist Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) and ad man Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) embark on two very different bets for their jobs. Andie sets out to prove that she can drive away any man within 10 days by being excessively needy, while Ben tells his colleagues he can make a woman fall in love with him in the same timeframe.
Viewers want to hang on to "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" in Rhode Island.
Some romantic comedies are beloved by viewers — but didn't come first in any states
Sharp-eyed viewers may have noticed that a few movies from Looper's 15 most-loved romantic comedies didn't score a top spot in any state. So, which ones missed the cut?
Ephron might have scored two entries on the list of most popular rom-coms by state, but her classic "You've Got Mail" — where Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks strike up a sweet romance online without knowing that they're pitted against one another professionally — didn't top the list in any states. One of Adam Sandler's sweetest films, "The Wedding Singer," also didn't make it in any states; in Sandler's first team-up with friend and collaborator Drew Barrymore, he plays the titular "wedding singer" who falls for the already engaged Julia (Barrymore).
The remaining two entries on our list feature romance with a dash of manipulation. In "My Best Friend's Wedding," Julia Roberts' Jules Potter wants to destroy the relationship between her closest male friend (and crush) Michael O'Neal (Dermot Mulroney) and his much younger fiancée Kimmy Wallace (Cameron Diaz). Sandra Bullock's "While You Were Sleeping" focuses on lonely public transit employee Lucy Moderatz (Bullock), who sees Peter Callaghan (Peter Gallagher) pushed onto the tracks. Things take a strange turn, though, when she goes with him to the hospital, and she's mistaken for his fiancée — which she doesn't correct. Then, everything is made even more complicated when she starts falling for his brother, Jack (Bill Pullman).
Are these romantic comedies a perfect match with the states that love them?
So, were any of the romantic comedies that clinched the top spots in various states "perfect matches" for those locations? Not really — in fact, opposites seemed to attract here. For starters, "When Harry Met Sally" is an incredible New York film, truly showcasing the city's beauty (especially its fall foliage), but British fave "Bridget Jones's Diary" won top place in the Empire State. "The Proposal," similarly, is an ode to Alaska's natural beauty but didn't win hearts in the far-flung 49th state; that honor went to "The Holiday." "Pretty Woman" and "Sleepless in Seattle" are odes to Los Angeles and Seattle, respectively, but California chose "The Proposal" while Washington went for "10 Things I Hate About You."
As far as regional trends go, the films are a bit scattered as well. "The Holiday" is most-loved in states as radically different as Alabama and Connecticut, while "Bridget Jones's Diary" is just as beloved in Minnesota and Wyoming as it is in New York. The bottom line? Maybe getting to "travel" to a new locale without leaving your couch is a fun prospect for rom-com lovers.
Looper's Methodology for determining each state's favorite romantic comedy
Let's dive into the specifics of how we got all this fancy data, shall we? After compiling our 100 best rom-com movies of all time list from IMDb, we used Google Trends to look at search data for each movie between February and September of 2023 in every U.S. state to identify its favorite rom-com movie. We excluded data from October to January to prevent results from being skewed due to seasonality. Data is correct as of January 31, 2024, and analyzed over the preceding year. Around October, incidentally, Google searches for holiday movies significantly rise. When you include October through January, the top four movies are "Love Actually," "The Holiday," "Bridget Jones's Diary," and "When Harry Met Sally" — and it's important to note that the last two put a pretty big focus on New Year's Eve and Day.
In case you were wondering, when we included data from the whole year, "Love Actually" was the favorite movie in 49 states! Without holiday rom-com movies completely taking over the results, these are the most popular romantic comedies throughout the United States. Whether you're setting up a movie marathon with friends or just trying to pick a romantic comedy to watch on a cozy night in, you can't go wrong with any of these national favorites.