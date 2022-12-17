James Cameron Turned To Science To Prove The Door In Titanic Could Only Hold One Surviving Person

Even after all the work put into researching 1997's "Titanic" (via Eye for Film), there was one final experiment that director James Cameron needed to complete to prove that the film was logically sound.

In an interview with The Toronto Sun, the "Terminator" director described what went into a recent experiment made to test if Jack would truly survive until the end of the film. "We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we're going to do a little special on it that comes out in February," Cameron said, referring to a re-release of "Titanic" in February 2023. "We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them ... and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive."

No matter what fans believe the outcome should have been, Cameron insists that Jack's death had a more significant meaning to the story itself. He told the Toronto Sun, " ... he needed to die ... It's a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice."

The "Titanic" re-release, complete with the experiment airing on National Geographic, is set to arrive on February 10, 2023 (via Deadline).