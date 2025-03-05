Fire Country Season 3: Who Plays Renée?
Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 13 — "My Team"
The marriage of Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) is worth gushing over — in fact, it may be the best relationship in all of "Fire Country." However, that doesn't mean things don't get rocky sometimes. In Season 3's "My Team," Vince's high school ex Renée stops by for a visit. Sharon, to her credit, doesn't initially get insecure about it. Instead, she makes a friend out of Renée. The two women bond and tease Vince over his past.
Vince doesn't want them spending time together, and when Renée blabs that Vince proposed to her back in high school and she turned him down, his concerns feel valid. Things start getting a little uncomfortable, but once his old flame is in the rear view mirror, Vince confesses that everything turned out for the best — Renée got to travel the world, and he married the love of his life in Sharon. The couple's bond is solidified once again.
Renée is played by Constance Zimmer, who has had a rock-solid career in Hollywood. She's made a name for herself in several prime-time shows and has been a staple in a lot of long-running dramas, so if she looks familiar, you've probably seen her in action elsewhere.
Constance Zimmer has almost a hundred acting credits
Constance Zimmer made her acting debut in the 1993 TV movie "Missing Parents" and she has gone on to make almost a hundred on-screen appearances since then. She first made a major impression on audiences in the sitcom "Good Morning Miami," playing Penny Barnes Barrington in both seasons of the series. She then recurred on "Joan of Arcadia" as Sister Lilly Watters and played Brianna in "In Justice." Zimmer became a regular on "Boston Legal" for the entirety of its third season, playing Claire Simms. She was Rosalind Price (the first-ever head of the Advanced Threat Containment Unit) in Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and dating show producer Quinn King in Lifetime's "Unreal."
In one of her most memorable roles, Zimmer had a 19-episode run as Janine Skorsky spread out across multiple seasons of "House of Cards." She's also well known for playing Debbie's paramour Claudia Nicolo in five episodes of "Shameless." More recently, she took on the roles of Kathleen Gale in "Good Trouble" and Alicia Corrigan during Season 2 of "Big Sky," and she's also appeared in Prime Video's "Shelter" as well as Peacock's "The Calling." That would be quite the impressive resume in itself, but one big role stands out prominently in Constance Zimmer's career — and it's one that took her to the big screen.
Everyone knows her from Entourage
Constance Zimmer is probably best known to the world through her appearance in "Entourage" and its spin-off movie. In that universe, she plays Dana Gordon. A movie studio executive, Dana adores central star Vince Chase (Adrian Grenier) and has been pushing him up the acting ladder for some time. She's instrumental in getting him cast in "Smoke Jumpers" and "Aquaman." When she becomes the president of Warner Bros., there's no stopping her.
Dana has lingering feelings for Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven), with whom she had a love affair years before he met his wife and years before the show begins. Ari eventually enters into a trial separation from Melissa (Perrey Reeves), which leads Dana and Ari back to one another. But Dana can sense he's still hung up on his wife, and lets him go. In the "Entourage" movie, Dana appears briefly and helps negotiate Ari's exit from the studio.
Zimmer is well aware that her "Entourage" character was something of a trailblazer. "Dana Gordon came along during a time when there weren't a lot of strong female characters on television," she told Vanity Fair. "Here people thought, here's a show about boys being boys and being lavish. But if what came out of it was also kind of breaking through to get more strong women on television, then that's super-exciting." That's definitely quite the way to make history.