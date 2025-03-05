Fire Country Season 3: Who Plays Renée?

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 13 — "My Team"

The marriage of Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) is worth gushing over — in fact, it may be the best relationship in all of "Fire Country." However, that doesn't mean things don't get rocky sometimes. In Season 3's "My Team," Vince's high school ex Renée stops by for a visit. Sharon, to her credit, doesn't initially get insecure about it. Instead, she makes a friend out of Renée. The two women bond and tease Vince over his past.

Vince doesn't want them spending time together, and when Renée blabs that Vince proposed to her back in high school and she turned him down, his concerns feel valid. Things start getting a little uncomfortable, but once his old flame is in the rear view mirror, Vince confesses that everything turned out for the best — Renée got to travel the world, and he married the love of his life in Sharon. The couple's bond is solidified once again.

Renée is played by Constance Zimmer, who has had a rock-solid career in Hollywood. She's made a name for herself in several prime-time shows and has been a staple in a lot of long-running dramas, so if she looks familiar, you've probably seen her in action elsewhere.