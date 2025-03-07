Actors Who Had To Be Replaced After They Got Arrested

James Remar's arrest for drug posession could not have happened at a worse time for the producers of "Aliens." The actor had already been in England, playing Corporal Dwayne Hicks, when his apartment was raided. Remar had apparently decided this was a good time to try hash and heroin, and the local authorities figured out something funny was up due to the known character of the people coming in and out of his place. He was busted, arrested, and summarily removed from the film.

With "Aliens" already filming for more than a month and the heads of the studio not pleased, director James Cameron called up his "The Terminator" co-lead Michael Biehn. The actor jetted over to London to complete the shoot, refilming some of what Remar had shot, though a number of larger set pieces where Hicks is seen from behind were not restaged for logistical reasons. That meant both men technically play Hicks in the film, though you never see Remar's face — just one more bizarre thing that happened on the set of an "Alien" movie.

Remar himself was retroactively disgusted with his own behavior — after all, this was a casting replacement which destroyed his career, however temporarily. "I didn't just screw myself. I screwed other people," he said on the Netflix series "The Movies That Made Us," reflecting on the fact that director Walter Hill, who had discovered him for "The Warriors," got him the audition with Cameron for Hicks. Remar subsequently got clean and has gone on to have a wide-ranging career as a character actor.