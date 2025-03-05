Who Is Heather Glenn? Matt Murdock's New Love Interest In Daredevil: Born Again Explained

When Marvel Entertainment revealed the official trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again," sharp-eyed viewers noticed Charlie Cox's red-suited superhero sharing intimate moments on the dance floor — and in the shower — with a brand-new love interest. Daredevil's turbulent love life has long been a central feature of his television appearances, with Matt Murdock romancing Claire Temple, Karen Page, and Elektra Natchios in his own series, and then having a fling with fellow Marvel lawyer-turned-superhero Jennifer Walters in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

But who is the new woman in Daredevil's life? Margarita Levieva ("The Acolyte") plays Heather Glenn, a therapist who meets Matt for a coffee shop blind date in the "Daredevil: Born Again" season premiere. Glenn is also the author of the book "Live Without Fear," and Episode 2 reveals that she is the new marriage counselor for Daredevil's former archenemy Wilson Fisk and his wife, Vanessa.

Though Heather may not be as famous a love interest for Daredevil as Elektra and She-Hulk, she nevertheless played a vital role in Matt Murdock's comic book adventures, and even came close to marrying him. The details revealed about Heather in "Born Again" so far indicate the character has been significantly revamped for her appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But for viewers eager to know more about her past with the Man Without Fear, here is the comic book history of Heather Glenn, explained.