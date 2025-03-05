Who Is Heather Glenn? Matt Murdock's New Love Interest In Daredevil: Born Again Explained
When Marvel Entertainment revealed the official trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again," sharp-eyed viewers noticed Charlie Cox's red-suited superhero sharing intimate moments on the dance floor — and in the shower — with a brand-new love interest. Daredevil's turbulent love life has long been a central feature of his television appearances, with Matt Murdock romancing Claire Temple, Karen Page, and Elektra Natchios in his own series, and then having a fling with fellow Marvel lawyer-turned-superhero Jennifer Walters in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."
But who is the new woman in Daredevil's life? Margarita Levieva ("The Acolyte") plays Heather Glenn, a therapist who meets Matt for a coffee shop blind date in the "Daredevil: Born Again" season premiere. Glenn is also the author of the book "Live Without Fear," and Episode 2 reveals that she is the new marriage counselor for Daredevil's former archenemy Wilson Fisk and his wife, Vanessa.
Though Heather may not be as famous a love interest for Daredevil as Elektra and She-Hulk, she nevertheless played a vital role in Matt Murdock's comic book adventures, and even came close to marrying him. The details revealed about Heather in "Born Again" so far indicate the character has been significantly revamped for her appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But for viewers eager to know more about her past with the Man Without Fear, here is the comic book history of Heather Glenn, explained.
Heather was introduced as a rich socialite
Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist Bob Brown, Heather Glenn first appears in 1975's "Daredevil" #126. Heather is a beautiful but emotionally fragile socialite and the daughter of Glenn Industries boss Maxwell Glenn. She abruptly walks into Matt Murdock's life when she enters his New York City brownstone unannounced. Expecting to see her ex-boyfriend, the previous tenant, she is surprised to meet a handsome lawyer instead and ends their first meeting with a kiss.
Despite his doubts about the scatter-brained heiress, Matt takes Heather more seriously once she uses her money and connections to help him establish the Storefront Legal Clinic. They fall in love, but their relationship is soon endangered by Daredevil's investigations into her father's secret criminal dealings. Daredevil eventually discovers that Zebediah Killgrave, the mind-controlling supervillain known as the Purple Man, is the true mastermind behind the fall of Glenn Industries. Unfortunately, it's too late to save the innocent Maxwell, who dies by suicide in police custody under Killgrave's command.
In "Daredevil" #151, Heather suffers two terrible shocks: Bursting in suddenly on Matt in costume mid-phone conversation, she discovers Daredevil's secret identity and learns the fate of her father at the same time. Blaming Matt for Maxwell's death, she ends their relationship. Purple Man subsequently kidnaps Heather as part of an elaborate trap for Daredevil, but this time Matt does what he could not do for her father and saves her life.
She almost married Daredevil, but met a tragic fate
Heather and Matt rekindle their romance, though Heather never accepts his secret life as Daredevil. Matt is shocked by the reappearance of his first love, Elektra — now a ninja assassin — in "Daredevil" #168. Elektra's subsequent death at the hands of the villain Bullseye plummets Matt into a deep depression; in his grief, he asks Heather to marry him, and she accepts.
As they prepare for their nuptials, Matt pressures Heather to resign as the chairman of the board at Maxwell Industries, and Heather struggles with alcoholism. Troubled by their toxic codependency, Foggy Nelson asks Black Widow to forge breakup letters for the pair in "Daredevil" #189. However, Heather's mental state continues to unravel. Under the influence of alcohol, she reveals Daredevil's identity to corrupt police commissioner Tarkington Brown. Heather alerts Matt of her betrayal just in time for him to defeat Booth's murder squad.
Heather Glenn's story reaches its tragic conclusion in "Daredevil" #220. Heather calls Matt in desperation, and when Daredevil arrives, she confesses that she is depressed and lonely without him. Daredevil tells his former fiancée that he cannot help her and leaves; later, Foggy informs Matt that Heather has died by suicide. Matt remains haunted by Heather's death, and their doomed romance is one of the darkest chapters in Daredevil's history.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org