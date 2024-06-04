The Acolyte Review: The Force Is Strong With This Series

The High Republic has been explored in other avenues of "Star Wars" storytelling, but this is the first time we're getting this era, or indeed any era prior to the prequels, in live-action — and Leslye Headland makes the most of it. It all looks and feels reliably like "Star Wars," of course, from the starships to the lightsabers to the copious amount of Jedi robes heaped into frame, and longtime fans will have fun with the various alien species roaming the halls of the Jedi Temple or the decks of a Trade Federation ship. That sense of recognizability only goes so far, though, as it's clear right away that Headland is well aware she doesn't need to remind us why we love "Star Wars." She needs to take that love and channel it into something new, and that's something "The Acolyte" does reliably.

The premise — an element of the Dark Side rises at a time when Light rules — is a skillfully inverted take on the original trilogy and a carefully placed echo of the prequels, set in a time when the Jedi are even more secure, even more sure of their place as the galaxy's resident arbiters of Right. Still, the inevitable cracks start to show, and as the mystery progresses with thrilling speed, "The Acolyte" is also careful to show us a version of the Jedi Order we've never seen before; one that's holding power, yes, but also one that's well aware of certain vulnerabilities and bureaucratic hang-ups that could doom them. There's a maturity to the way they move about the galaxy that's absent even from the prequels. Then there are the action scenes, which pulse with energy and inventiveness. If the original "Star Wars" trilogy was inspired by samurai cinema, then this is "Star Wars" by way of Korean revenge films and Hong Kong spectacle.

But the real core of the narrative is, of course, what happens between Osha and Sol, and the dark conspiracy into which they're both thrust. It's here that Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae deliver two dynamic, soulful performances that etch "The Acolyte" and themes in deeper. Like so many Jedi stories, this is a story about Light and Dark, but also about attachment and detachment, the danger of emotions, and why emotions are so often still worth it. The show's two stars have to play both sides of that coin, sometimes in the space of the same scene, sometimes trading places along the way, and they make this show one to remember.

"The Acolyte" is a thrilling new addition to "Star Wars," a series that reliably looks and acts the part while also genuinely attempting to explore new corners of this galaxy. It's a must-see for any "Star Wars" fan, of course, but it'll also make for great thriller viewing even if you barely know what "Star Wars" is.

"The Acolyte" premieres on Disney+ on June 4.