Rules The Cast Of The Boys Couldn't Break

Amazon's "The Boys" is one of the funniest, raunchiest, and most successful superhero properties of all time. Fans have become obsessed with the show's biting satire and wildly inventive — and often painfully brutal — action scenes. "The Boys" owes a lot to showrunner Eric Kripke, who oversaw some of the biggest changes from the original comic series, but the show wouldn't be what it is without its incredibly dedicated cast.

When we rewatched "The Boys" we noticed some new details, though what really stands out when you make your way back through the series is just how far the actors are willing to go. Being part of a massively popular series already comes with some serious restrictions on an actor's time and professional life, but "The Boys" really puts its cast through the wringer. Whether they're being asked to cover themselves in fake whale guts or face their own mortality to shoot a practical stunt, the cast constantly double down on their commitment to the show.

The cast as a whole follow a set of rules laid out by Amazon, Kripke, and the very story they're helping to create. The end result of all that rule following is a show that perfectly captures the absolute chaos of a world filled with unhinged super-beings, and for that, we thank them. Here are all the rules the actors have to abide by when making "The Boys," which will end with its upcoming fifth and final season.