Jensen Ackles' First Day On The Boys Set Was Extremely Revealing

On May 16, Amazon Prime Video released a final trailer for the upcoming third season of dark superhero comedy "The Boys" in advance of its imminent June release. Among a number of other additions, this trailer showcases new cast member Jensen Ackles as the Captain America-inspired Soldier Boy.

When Ackles first debuted his Soldier Boy look to his personal Instagram account, some fans found him near-unrecognizable, since Ackles both grew a beard and added some considerable muscle mass to his physique for the role. Ackles likewise gave fans some insight into how he approached embodying Soldier Boy on a podcast appearance released in January. He described the character as bigoted and curmudgeonly, due to the fact that many of his personal beliefs were formed during the 1940s and never changed all that significantly.

Recently, in conjunction with the release of the third and final trailer for "The Boys" Season 3, Ackles used a scene featuring his character as a jumping-off point to share an anecdote about why his first day on the set of "The Boys" was particularly uncomfortable.