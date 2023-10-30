Where Is The Childlike Empress From The NeverEnding Story Now?

There are three main human characters in the 1984 fantasy film "The NeverEnding Story," though one of them appears only briefly in the movie. In addition to Bastian (Barret Oliver) and Atreyu (Noah Hathaway), there's The Childlike Empress, and she's quite possibly the most important character in the film. Without her, nobody might be able to stop The Nothing, the dark force that threatens the land of Fantasia.

Tami Stronach played The Childlike Empress when she was 10 years old, and by that point in her life, she'd experienced far more than most of her peers. Stronach grew up in Iran to archaeologist parents, but the family moved to Israel when the Iranian Revolution began in 1979. They lived in the U.K. for a while before settling in California when Stronach was eight, so her father could teach at the University of California, Berkeley. Stronach's early life as a refugee didn't keep her from her passion, musical theater, which she pursued throughout her childhood.

Discovered by a casting director while rehearsing as Piglet for a production of "Winnie-the-Pooh," Stronach auditioned and beat out "Poltergeist" star Heather O'Rourke for the role of The Childlike Empress, which solidified her place in fantasy pop culture. If the character is more familiar to you than the actor's name, that's because Stronach didn't capitalize on her feature film debut to launch a career on the silver screen — far from it. Instead, Stronach pursued other artistic endeavors, though she never shied away from her time playing The Childlike Empress in "The NeverEnding Story."