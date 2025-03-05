Movies With High Rotten Tomatoes Scores That Bombed At The Box Office

Sometimes, the stars align, and the biggest motion pictures of all time also garner critical acclaim. Looking at the highest-grossing movies of 2021, for example, one can see several lauded titles, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "No Time to Die," and "A Quiet Place: Day One." However, it's often critically derided movies like the "Transformers" sequels or "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" that end up making a fortune at the worldwide box office.

In some cases, though, a reverse situation occurs. In these outcomes, critics pile on the praise to movies that end up cratering financially. Eventually, audiences tend to rally around these films and turn them into beloved cult classics; however, during their initial theatrical runs, these motion pictures become more famous for their financial losses than the artistic virtues that critics latch onto.

The reasons why acclaimed movies fail at the box office vary greatly from one motion picture to the next. Some were the victim of bad marketing. Others had poor release dates that ensured audiences had no time to check them out due to bigger competing films or other external factors. Still others suffered from presenting concepts that would've been a tough sell to general moviegoers in any era. Sometimes, no amount of glowing reviews can turn your motion picture into a box office sensation. Read on to discover a slew of movies that had the artistic goods but still failed financially.